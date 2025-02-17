IPE Global Founder Ashwajit Singh Honoured With 3rd India-UK Achiever’s Honour For Business and Entrepreneurship

Ashwajit Singh, Founder & Managing Director of IPE Global, has been honoured with the prestigious 3rd India-UK Achiever’s Honours in the Business and Entrepreneurship category.

This recognition, presented by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK in partnership with the British Council and the UK Government, celebrates exceptional Indian leaders who have made significant contributions to their fields while strengthening India-UK ties.

Speaking on this recognition, he said, “ It was humbling to be in the midst of amazing UK educated Indians whose stellar contributions to entrepreneurship, entertainment, sports, governance, law, policy making and sciences continue to make the world a better place.

The awards demonstrated the scale of achievements that British education has enabled. It was also a deeply personal moment—one that made me pause, reflect, and appreciate my time at LSE, a place that laid the foundation for my journey of creating meaningful change. This honour is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the collective efforts of all those dedicated to making a difference, and working towards sustainable development.”

The India-UK Achiever’s Honours celebrate outstanding Indian professionals and alumni of UK institutions who have made a global impact.

Other finalists in the category included Mirra Sondhi, MD – Technology Risk CB & IB, Deutsche Bank, Natasha Poonawalla, Executive Director – Serum Institute of India, Ananya Birla, Trailblazing Entrepreneur, Global Music Artist & Mental Health Advocate & Sreedevi Devireddy, Branding & Marketing Head – Asip Technologies etc.

A distinguished business leader with over 30 years of experience in the social development sector, Ashwajit Singh has played a pivotal role in transforming IPE Global into one of the most influential development sector consulting firms across Asia, Africa, and Europe.

This latest accolade adds to his growing list of achievements, including the BW Social Impact Leader Award, ICAI Global Business Leader Award, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year, reinforcing his position as a leading force in development consulting and impact-driven entrepreneurship.

