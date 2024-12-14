Israeli Consul General Shows Solidarity With Bangladeshi Hindus At Hindu Forum

During a plenary session at the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2024, Shri Kobbi Shoshani, the Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, expressed profound solidarity with the Hindu community in Bangladesh, condemning the violence and persecution they face.

Shoshani stated, “What is happening there is unacceptable,” emphasizing the urgency of addressing the challenges faced by this minority community. He articulated a shared understanding of suffering, drawing on the historical experiences of Jews who have lived in Bharat without fear or persecution. “We understand what it is for daughters and children to be murdered and butchered by criminals,” he added, referencing the recent tragedies that have impacted both communities.

In his address, Shoshani extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya government for their support towards both Israel and Bangladeshi Hindus. He remarked, “We will never forget what happened to us on October 7, 2023,” highlighting the importance of solidarity in combating terrorism.

The Consul General noted that both Israel and Bharat share similarities in their challenges related to security and extremism. Shoshani also pointed out that crises can lead to innovation, citing advancements in telecommunications and medical technology.

He emphasized the importance of strong military and economic foundations for both nations. “You can’t have a strong economy with a weak Army,” he said, reinforcing that military strength is essential for economic stability. He described Bharat as Israel’s biggest friend in Asia and underscored the need for continued collaboration between the two nations.

He expressed admiration for Bharat’s vibrant culture and its significant contributions to global society. He stated, “We love Bharat because of shared family values, traditions, customs, social structure, and our common fight against terrorism.”

Shoshani was sent to Mumbai by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately following the 26/11 terror attacks. He concluded by saying that whenever he returns to Israel, “some part of my heart will always remain behind.”

Prior to Shoshani’s address, Adv. Aaron Solomon, a member of the Bharatiya-Jewish community, introduced the session on Bharat-Israel collaboration opportunities during Day 2 of WHEF 2024 by reflecting on the unique relationship between Bharat and Israel. He noted that both nations have grown closer due to mutual respect and need. “Bharat has provided us refuge; it is the only place where we Jews have never faced any anti-Semitism,” Solomon remarked.

He also highlighted the historical presence of Jews in Bharat, stating that their ancestors arrived on the Konkan coast around 2000 years ago. Solomon mentioned that while there were over 50,000 Bharatiya Jews when he was a teenager, today only about 4,000 remain who have adapted and assimilated with native Bharatiya culture. Many Bharatiya Jews have settled in Israel but continue to contribute to Bharat’s growth journey and cherish fond memories.