iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network in association with Max India Foundation, organised a one-day free health camp at Rail Majra, a village located in the Nawanshahr district of Punjab, the initiative was aimed at safeguarding the health and lives of low-income and economically vulnerable groups. The health camp was held at Government High School, Rail Majra, near Max Specialty film factory, which was attended by more than 300 men, women and children of the village.

The health camp was inaugurated by Mohini Daleet Singh, CEO, Max India Foundation along with several public representatives and iTV Foundation volunteers. The initiative is an evidence of iTV Foundation’s commitment to provide quality medical care and financial assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of the society.

Max India Foundation arranged a team of specialized doctors from Max Hospital, Mohali including Dr. Harpreet Kaur (Eye Specialist), Dr. Ashok Gupta (Internal Medicine), Dr. Akanksha Dogra (Gynecologist), Dr. Bibek Kumar (Orthopedic), Dr. Ruby (Psychiatric) and trained nursing staff, who did thorough health check-ups of the patients and also provided free medicines.

There was also a special session on the effects of drug abuse where the psychiatrist briefed the patients about the consequences of drug abuse and how they may get rid of any such substance.

There were proper facilities for monitoring blood-pressure, sugar and E.C.G at the camp, the registered patients (only BPL card holders) who were found with cataract will be operated free of cost after the camp and free eye-glasses will be given to those people identified with weak eyesight after the camp. iTV Foundation also arranged for snacks and water facility for the attendees and doctors at the venue.

