On the occasion of the 129th birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also celebrated as Children’s Day, or Bal Diwas, iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized an event to celebrate children’s day with the deaf and dumb students of Lady Noyce Senior Secondary School For deaf & dumb, located near Bahadur Shah Zafar marg.

The event was graced by Rajendra Pal Gautam, Social welfare Minister, Government of NCT of Delhi and Aishwarya Sharma, chairperson of the iTV Foundation. Speaking on the occasion, Aishwarya Sharma, chairperson, iTV Foundation said, “On the occasion of children’s day, we are here to celebrate the spirit of childhood, these children just need our support and should be treated equal by the society.”

During the event, Aishwarya Sharma and the volunteers of iTV Foundation distributed goodies to the students of Lady Noyce Senior Secondary School for deaf & dumb. The occasion was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the representatives of iTV Foundation, and was attended by school teachers, staff, iTV representatives and other volunteers.

