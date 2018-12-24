iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized a two-day general health check-up camp on 22nd and 23rd Dec 2018 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM in Bhadohi, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative was aimed at safeguarding the health and lives of low-income and economically vulnerable groups. More than 850 people attended the two-day health camp.

iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network, organized a two-day general health check-up camp on 22nd and 23rd Dec 2018 from 10 am to 4 pm in Bhadohi, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The initiative was aimed at safeguarding the health and lives of low-income and economically vulnerable groups. The health camp was held at Onkar Vatika, Gopiganj, Bhadohi, where more than 850 patients visited the camp over these two days and availed the services of this free medical health check-up camp.

The health camp was inaugurated by Dr. SM Sahay, chief Medical Officer, Bhadohi; Dr. Ritu Garg, Director, Santushti Hospital and Prahalad Das Gupta, chairperson, Municipal Corporation, Gyanpur. The medical partner for the health camp was Santushti Hospital and Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, Varanasi which provided a team of specialized doctors, nurses, medicines and other medical equipments like machines for monitoring blood-pressure, sugar and ECG Along with the volunteers of iTV Foundation, a team of Varanasi based organization “Aagman” also supported and managed the on-ground activities on both days of the health camp.

The initiative is an evidence of iTV Foundation’s commitment to provide quality medical care and financial assistance to the economically disadvantaged sections of the society. A specialized team of doctors and trained nursing staff did thorough health check-ups of the patients and also provided free medicines to the patients.

