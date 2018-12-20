iTV foundation organises Christmas celebrations at Sai Kripa orphanage in Noida: iTV foundation on Thursday organised Christmas celebrations at Sai Kripa orphanage, situated in sector 12, at Noida. iTV chairperson Aishwarya Sharma attended the event and boosted the confidence of the children who are part of the orphanage.

iTV foundation organises Christmas celebrations at Sai Kripa orphanage in Noida: iTV foundation on Thursday organised Christmas celebrations at Sai Kripa orphanage, situated in sector 12, at Noida. iTV chairperson Aishwarya Sharma attended the event and boosted the confidence of the children who are part of the orphanage. The attempt was to make an evening of the children special by organising a number of activities including a magic show, dance performances, and singing acts. The magic show conducted at the Christmas celebrations was enjoyed by all the children who attended the celebrations.

A number of dance performances by the children of the orphanage were conducted who entertained other children and people present there. A total of 3 wonderful dance performance by the children of the orphanage took place which were enjoyed by the crowd present at the orphanage. There was also a singing performance of Christmas song by the children.

Children were provided with gifts, Santa Claus hats and delicious food to make their evening special and bring some moments of laughter, joy and entertainment for them.

For all the latest Press Release News, download NewsX App

Read More