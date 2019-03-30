iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network won an award at the 3rd edition of DMS DIGIXX 2019 in the Charity and Non-Profit category. The award ceremony was held on Friday, 29th March at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

iTV Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) wing of iTV Network won an award at the 3rd edition of DMS DIGIXX 2019 in the Charity and Non-Profit category. The award ceremony was held on Friday, 29th March at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram. Speaking on the same, Aishwarya Sharma, Chairperson, iTV Foundation said “We have a mission to serve the vulnerable sections of the society, the Foundation has reached out to a large number of people and have successfully concluded many health check-up camps in just one year, I would like to congratulate our iTV Foundation team for their dedication and efforts for this success.”

iTV Foundation has won this award for the commendable work done for organizing the largest health check-up camp in Gorakhpur last year for eradicating Japanese Encephalitis. During this camp, the team of doctors created awareness about the disease and also educated the people about the symptoms and provide them with the correct medications, the team also organized special awareness workshops with doctors and psychiatrists to educate the people about the deadly disease.

With this initiative, the iTV Foundation provided healthcare services to the maximum number of people in the district. The health camp was inaugurated by Shri Yogi Adityanath, Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

With a vision to provide quality medical facilities and financial assistance to people who need it most, iTV Foundation has worked extensively among the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society. Along with this, the Foundation also works in areas viz. cancer awareness and early detection, drug eradication and rehabilitation, tuberculosis detection and eradication. While protection of children amongst deadly diseases is the main focus of the Foundation.

About iTV Foundation: Helping you to live a better tomorrow

iTV Foundation was founded with a vision to provide quality medical facilities and financial assistance to people who need it most. In recent months, the foundation has worked extensively among the economically disadvantaged and vulnerable sections of the society through concerted efforts to provide them with quality healthcare support in addition to assistance for treatment and rehabilitation.

Seeking to provide an enabling environment for health and hygiene in urban villages as well as remote areas, the foundation works in close coordination with charitable organizations, like-minded individuals

