iTV Network organises Veeron Ko Jai Hind conclave to honour braveheart soldiers: The event was graced by political dignitaries Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Union Minister of Minority Affairs, parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala and Manoj Sinha. Retired veterans from the armed forces, army men and families of martyrs were also present.

iTV Network organises Veeron Ko Jai Hind conclave to honour braveheart soldiers: As the entire nation stands today against terrorism, iTV Network, India’s leading media house (India News & NewsX) on Tuesday organized Veeron Ko Jai Hind – Abki Baar Aatank Ka Sanhaar, a felicitation ceremony to honor the braveheart soldiers of CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Delhi Police who displayed valor in the battlefield. Held at Hotel Shangri-La in New Delhi, the event showed a light on the bravery of the armed forces who fought against terrorism and some even lost their lives during the encounter with terrorists. With recent incidents like the Pulwama terror attack on CRPF convoy in which more than 40 bravehearts lost their lives. A few days later, the country’s armed forces retaliated by surgical strikes and destroyed terror camps in POK which again proved the mettle of the armed forces.

The special guest at the event was star cast of the upcoming film RAW-Romeo Akbar Walter-Actors- John Abraham and Sikandar Kher. They were accompanied by RAW director Robbie Grewal and music sensation Hans Raj Hans. The team encouraged men in uniform and felicitated the bravehearts and martyrs’ families. At the event, John Abraham said, “I have huge respect for our Indian armed forces and in my opinion, every student should serve in the defence forces for at least 2 years after completing higher studies. I also would like to urge the voters to elect the candidates on the basis of development, not religion.” Sharing his experience of shooting in Kashmir for RAW, John said, “It was a great experience to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir, people of the valley are really nice and Indian army was very supportive to the whole team of RAW.”

While attending the event, Mr Kartikeya Sharma, founder and promoter, iTV Network said, “The security and the well-being of the nation largely depend on the courage of the bravehearts who are protecting the nation to ensure our safety and we should never forget their sacrifices. These awards are to express our gratitude towards them who have shown exemplary valour and devotion while performing their duties.”

In an interesting session, Salute to Service with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, the minister shared his views on how the BJP government took strong steps against terrorism. “Modi government gave a free hand to defence forces to retaliate and eliminate the enemy,” he said.

On the National security amid poll season, Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala churn over politics on defence forces. Questioning the BJP MP, Surjewala said, “How did the explosive used in the Pulwama attack?” However, Swamy retaliated by saying that “The ruling party did nothing after 26/11 attack and our current government has given freehand to defence forces to act against terrorism”.

The MoS (Independent Charge) of Communications Manoj Sinha also shared his views on Sena, Shaurya and Samman. Sinha said, “Politics should not be done over defence force and their operations.” Further, he also added that “Our government has already sanctioned Rs 35000 crore on One Rank One Pension.” The Union Minister of Steel Birender Singh also shared his views on various national issues.

Another session was with Commandant Chetan Cheetah, 5th Battalion CRPF who is also known as India Ka Cheetah, where he spoke about his extraordinary tales of bravery, during his session. He said, “For a soldier, family support is the biggest power, for him, his wife and kids are the biggest strength and I am still willing to go back to the border to fight against terror forces.” He miraculously survived nine bullet injuries he received during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. There was another session with the war veterans from armed forces who have shared their views on how the forces are equipped with the latest technology to tackle any tough situation.

iTV Network also felicitated the brave men during the Veeron Ko Jai Hind – Abki Baar Aatank Ka Sanhaar conclave-

Commandant Shri Chetan Chitah of 05 Battalion, CRPF

Commandant Shri Vinay Anand Prakash of 86 Battalion, CRPF

Second-in-Command Shri RK Shaurya Padak, CRPF

Second-in-Command Shri Ashok Kumar, CRPF

The families of the following martyrs were also felicitated by iTV network-

Constable Shri Rajesh Kumar, BSF

Constable Shri Naresh Kumar, BSF

Constable Shri Vinod Kumar, BSF

Constable Shri Dinesh Kumar, ITBP

Head Constable Shri Khajan Singh, ITBP

Head Constable Shri Bijender Singh, Delhi Police (Special Security Vice President)

For all the latest Press Release News, download NewsX App

Read More