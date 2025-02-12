Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Japanese Companies Bet Big On Karnataka: 15 Firms Commit INR 7,500 Cr in Investments in Karnataka at Invest Karnataka 2025, Global Investors Meet – MB Patil

Karnataka is emerging as the preferred investment destination for Japanese enterprises, with 15 major companies committing investments and signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to approximately INR 7,500 Cr.

Japanese Companies Bet Big On Karnataka: 15 Firms Commit INR 7,500 Cr in Investments in Karnataka at Invest Karnataka 2025, Global Investors Meet – MB Patil


Karnataka is emerging as the preferred investment destination for Japanese enterprises, with 15 major companies committing investments and signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to approximately INR 7,500 Cr. This landmark commitment reinforces the state’s position as a key hub for industrial expansion, technology collaboration, and global partnerships.

Leading Japanese companies have pledged investments across multiple sectors, with a strong focus on automobile manufacturing, industrial automation, and advanced technology. The investments are expected to drive employment, innovation, and economic growth in Karnataka.

Key Investment Commitments:

  1. Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited – INR 3,748 Cr
  2. NIDEC Industrial Automation India Private Limited – INR 600 Cr
  3. Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd – INR 450 Cr
  4. Toyotetsu India Auto Parts Pvt Ltd. – INR 450 Cr
  5. Sango India Automotive Parts Private Limited – INR 279 Cr
  6. Aoyama Automotive Fasteners (India) Private Limited – INR 210 Cr
  7. NIFCO South India Manufacturing Private Limited – INR 125 Cr
  8. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries – INR 107 Cr
  9. RIX India Manufacturing Private Limited – INR 37 Cr

MoUs Signed for Future Collaborations:

  1. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. – INR 600 Cr
  2. JFE Shoji Corporation – INR 400 Cr
  3. Shindengen India Private Limited – INR 254 Cr
  4. Shimadzu Corporation – INR 139 Cr
  5. Daiki Axis – INR 100 Cr
  6. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. – Establishing a Global Competency Center (GCC) plant in Dharwad

In a significant diplomatic and economic engagement, Shri M.B. Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Large and Medium Industries, along with Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Commerce & Industries, and Ms. Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development, met with His Excellency Mr. Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India, and Mr. Tsutomu Nakane, Consul General of Japan.

The discussions emphasized deepening bilateral economic cooperation, fostering technology exchange, and accelerating industrial expansion in Karnataka.

Further strengthening Karnataka’s industrial ecosystem, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with SMRJ (Organisation for Small and Medium Enterprises and Regional Innovation, Japan), in the presence of Mr. Tomohiro Kaneko, Executive Vice President of SMRJ.

This partnership is set to drive:

  • Innovation-led industrial expansion
  • Technology-driven growth opportunities
  • Seamless collaboration between SMEs from both nations

With a strong manufacturing ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies, Karnataka continues to attract global investments, reinforcing its status as the preferred investment hub for Japanese enterprises in India.

These new investments and collaborations will contribute significantly to job creation, economic development, and technological advancements, positioning Karnataka at the forefront of India’s industrial transformation.

