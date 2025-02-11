Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Karnataka Expands Aerospace And Defence Manufacturing Capabilities

Karnataka continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for aerospace and defense innovation, with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) expanding its operations in the state.

Karnataka Expands Aerospace And Defence Manufacturing Capabilities


Karnataka continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for aerospace and defense innovation, with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) expanding its operations in the state. Backed by Karnataka’s strong infrastructure, skilled workforce, and industry-friendly policies, these investments will support technological growth, job creation, and global collaborations in the aerospace sector.

TASL will establish a state-of-the-art Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility to support the Indian Air Force’s Lockheed Martin’s C-130J fleet, strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence and bolstering Karnataka’s role in the global aerospace supply chain.

With strong government support, Karnataka remains a preferred investment destination for global aerospace and defence companies. The state’s progressive policies, cutting-edge research ecosystem, and skilled talent pool continue to attract strategic investments that enhance India’s position in the global aerospace supply chain. As the aerospace sector continues to evolve, Karnataka remains committed to driving innovation, accelerating industrial growth, and fostering an environment that encourages high-value technology investments.

