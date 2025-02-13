Karnataka Secures Multimillion-Dollar Investments In Key Sectors At Invest Karnataka 2025 – Day 2

The second day of the Invest Karnataka 2025 event saw significant developments in the state’s economic landscape, with multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Karnataka and various businesses.

The second day of the Invest Karnataka 2025 event saw significant developments in the state’s economic landscape, with multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed between Karnataka and various businesses. These agreements cover a wide array of sectors, from sports infrastructure and manufacturing to hospitality and wellness. Here is a breakdown of the key MoUs signed on Day 2:

1. BBM Sports Fields & Halls Contracting LLC: Rs. 250 Crore for Sports Infrastructure Development

BBM Sports Fields & Halls Contracting LLC has signed an MoU worth Rs. 250 crore for the development of world-class sports infrastructure in Karnataka. This agreement marks a major step forward in enhancing the state’s sporting facilities, providing athletes with top-notch training and competition venues.

2. Steel Force Building Materials LLC: Rs. 250 Crore for Manufacturing Steel and Related Products

Steel Force Building Materials LLC committed to investing Rs. 250 crore in the state’s manufacturing sector. The company plans to establish a facility for the production of steel and related products, contributing significantly to the construction industry and the overall economic growth of Karnataka.

3. Seritech Farm LLP: Rs. 25 Crore for Manufacturing and Exporting Silk Yarn & Fabric Products

Seritech Farm LLP has pledged Rs. 25 crore to boost the silk industry in Karnataka. The investment will focus on manufacturing and exporting high-quality silk yarn and fabric products, opening doors for global market expansion and further solidifying Karnataka’s position in the textile industry.

4. Morex Group: Rs. 150 Crore for Convention Centre

The Morex Group has signed an MoU to invest Rs. 150 crore in building a state-of-the-art convention centre in Karnataka. The centre will serve as a venue for national and international events, fostering business, tourism, and cultural exchange within the state.

5. NAZ Star Trading LLC: Rs. 5 Crore for Garment, Apparel & Textile Manufacturing

NAZ Star Trading LLC will invest Rs. 5 crore in Karnataka’s textile sector. The company plans to set up a manufacturing unit focused on garments, apparel, and textile products, contributing to the state’s growing reputation as a hub for fashion and textile industries.

6. Delwan Group: Rs. 120 Crore for Hotel and Resort Development

Delwan Group has committed Rs. 120 crore towards the development of a hotel and resort in Karnataka. This investment will enhance the state’s hospitality sector, providing tourists with world-class facilities and boosting the local economy through tourism.

7. Club Sulaimani Food & Beverages LLP: Rs. 5 Crore for Cafes and Restaurants

Club Sulaimani Food & Beverages LLP has signed an agreement to invest Rs. 5 crore in opening cafes for both express and full-service dining experiences. This venture will cater to the growing demand for diverse culinary experiences in Karnataka, further enriching its food and beverage industry.

8. Yusr Holding Pvt Ltd.: Rs. 15 Crore for Wellness Centre in Mysuru

Yusr Holding Pvt Ltd. has pledged Rs. 15 crore for the establishment of a wellness centre in Mysuru. This initiative aims to promote health and wellness tourism, offering high-quality services to residents and visitors, enhancing the state’s reputation as a destination for holistic well-being.

The MoUs signed today at Invest Karnataka 2025 highlight the state’s continued push for industrial development across various sectors. With investments spanning sports, manufacturing, textiles, hospitality, and wellness, Karnataka is poised to emerge as a key player in these industries. These partnerships will not only bolster the state’s economy but also provide employment opportunities, contributing to its overall growth and prosperity.

