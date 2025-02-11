Key Sessions To Watch Out For On Day 1 of Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025

The much-anticipated Invest Karnataka 2025 kicks off with a power-packed agenda, bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to drive investments and innovation in Karnataka. Spearheaded by Shri M.B. Patil, Hon. Minister of Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, the summit is set to reinforce Karnataka’s position as a premier global investment destination.
With a focus on cutting-edge technology, sustainable manufacturing, and economic resilience, Day 1 features an impressive lineup of discussions designed to shape the future of industries in India.
Here are the key sessions to watch out for:
Morning Sessions:
10:35 – 11:05 | Hall A | Fireside Chat
AI, Cybersecurity, and Government: Building Digital Resilience in an Uncertain World
Speakers:
- Ann Dunkin (Former Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy)
- Simon Long (Editor-at-large, The Economist)
10:30 – 11:45 | Hall E | Panel Discussion
Chips on the Table: India’s Turn to Lead the Semiconductor Revolution
Speakers:
- Hitesh Garg (Vice President & India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors)
- Jitendra Chaddah (MD & India Country Head, VP of GFES)
- Santhosh Kumar (President and MD, Texas Instruments India)
- Vrinda Kapoor (CEO, 3rdiTech & Bharat Semi Systems Pvt. Ltd.)
- Rangesh Raghavan (Corporate VP and General Manager, Lam Research India)
10:30 – 11:00 | Hall C | Country Session
Bahrain: Gateway to the Gulf
Speakers:
- Dharmi Magdani (Regional Director of Bahrain Development Board-India)
- Bhagwan Thaker (Vice Chairman of Commercial Market Committee at Bahrain Chamber of Commerce)
11:00 – 12:00 | Hall D | Panel Discussion
Reimagining Investment for Growth: 5 Areas to Achieve Karnataka Vision 2030 in 5 Years
Speakers:
- Vidya Annapragada (Managing Director, Vital Capital Environment)
- Venkat Raju (CEO, Turbostart Global)
- Mohit Kochar (Chief Marketing Officer, KPIT Technologies)
- Dr. h.c. Nik Gugger (President, Swiss India Parliamentary Group & MP, Switzerland)
- Matthew Stephenson (Head, Investment and Services, World Economic Forum)
11:05 – 12:00 | Hall B | Panel Discussion
Sustainable Manufacturing – Driving Growth in the Global Green Economy
Speakers:
- Daisy Chittilapilly (President, Cisco India & SAARC)
- Shalini Goyal Bhalla (MD, International Council for Circular Economy)
- Burjis Godrej (Executive Director, Godrej Agrovet)
- Rami Ahola (Partner & Global Industry Leader, Industrial Manufacturing, IBM Consulting)
- Simon Long (Editor-at-large, The Economist)
11:05 – 12:00 | Hall A | Fireside chat The New India Playbook: Entrepreneurship, and the Digital
Speakers:
- Revolution Shekhar Gupta (Editor-in-Chief, The Print)
- Prashanth Prakash (founding partner, Accel Partners)
Afternoon Sessions:
12:00 – 13:00 | Hall A | Fireside Chat
Resilient Pathways: Charting India’s Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges
Speakers:
- Montek Singh Ahluwalia (Indian Economist, Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India)
- Salman Soz (Economist and Author)
14:00 – 15:00 | Hall A | Fireside chat
Speakers:
- Innovating the Future Akis Evangelidis (Co-founder & Head-Marketing, Nothing)
- Moderated by Shiv Aroor – Indian Journalist and writer
14:00 – 15:15 | Hall D | TED-style Talks
Make in India for the World
Speakers:
- Chaitanya Sarawate (South Asia Head, GE Healthcare)
- Aravind Melligeri (Chairman & CEO, Aequs)
- N Venu (MD & CEO – India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy)
- Guruprasad Mudlapur (President, Bosch Group India)
- Sudeep Dalvi (Senior VP, Director & CCO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor)
15:00 – 16:15 | Hall E | Panel Discussion
Beyond Urban: Unlocking Opportunities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 India
Speakers:
- Thomas Muthoot John (Executive Director, Muthoot Microfin)
- Mythily Ramesh (Co-founder & CEO, NextWealth Entrepreneurs Pvt. Ltd.)
- Lakshmi Pratury (Founder & CEO, INKtalks)
16:30 – 17:30 | Hall A | Panel Discussion
Leading the Charge: Young Innovators Shaping India’s Future
Speakers:
- Parth Jindal (MD, JSW Cement)
- Jay Kotak (Co-head, Kotak811)
- Suzannah Muthoot (Executive Director, Muthoot Housing Finance Company)
- Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha, True Beacon, and Gruhas)
Invest Karnataka 2025 serves as a strategic platform to foster global partnerships, facilitate investments, and explore innovative business models that will shape Karnataka’s future. Under the leadership of Shri M.B. Patil, Karnataka is poised to redefine its industrial and economic trajectory.