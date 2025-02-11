Key Sessions To Watch Out For On Day 1 of Global Investors Meet – Invest Karnataka 2025

The much-anticipated Invest Karnataka 2025 kicks off with a power-packed agenda, bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to drive investments and innovation in Karnataka.

The much-anticipated Invest Karnataka 2025 kicks off with a power-packed agenda, bringing together global industry leaders, policymakers, and visionaries to drive investments and innovation in Karnataka. Spearheaded by Shri M.B. Patil, Hon. Minister of Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, the summit is set to reinforce Karnataka’s position as a premier global investment destination.

With a focus on cutting-edge technology, sustainable manufacturing, and economic resilience, Day 1 features an impressive lineup of discussions designed to shape the future of industries in India.

Here are the key sessions to watch out for:

Morning Sessions:

10:35 – 11:05 | Hall A | Fireside Chat

AI, Cybersecurity, and Government: Building Digital Resilience in an Uncertain World

Speakers:

Ann Dunkin (Former Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Energy)

Simon Long (Editor-at-large, The Economist)

10:30 – 11:45 | Hall E | Panel Discussion

Chips on the Table: India’s Turn to Lead the Semiconductor Revolution

Speakers:

Hitesh Garg (Vice President & India Managing Director, NXP Semiconductors)

Jitendra Chaddah (MD & India Country Head, VP of GFES)

Santhosh Kumar (President and MD, Texas Instruments India)

Vrinda Kapoor (CEO, 3rdiTech & Bharat Semi Systems Pvt. Ltd.)

Rangesh Raghavan (Corporate VP and General Manager, Lam Research India)

10:30 – 11:00 | Hall C | Country Session

Bahrain: Gateway to the Gulf

Speakers:

Dharmi Magdani (Regional Director of Bahrain Development Board-India)

Bhagwan Thaker (Vice Chairman of Commercial Market Committee at Bahrain Chamber of Commerce)

11:00 – 12:00 | Hall D | Panel Discussion

Reimagining Investment for Growth: 5 Areas to Achieve Karnataka Vision 2030 in 5 Years

Speakers:

Vidya Annapragada (Managing Director, Vital Capital Environment)

Venkat Raju (CEO, Turbostart Global)

Mohit Kochar (Chief Marketing Officer, KPIT Technologies)

Dr. h.c. Nik Gugger (President, Swiss India Parliamentary Group & MP, Switzerland)

Matthew Stephenson (Head, Investment and Services, World Economic Forum)

11:05 – 12:00 | Hall B | Panel Discussion

Sustainable Manufacturing – Driving Growth in the Global Green Economy

Speakers:

Daisy Chittilapilly (President, Cisco India & SAARC)

Shalini Goyal Bhalla (MD, International Council for Circular Economy)

Burjis Godrej (Executive Director, Godrej Agrovet)

Rami Ahola (Partner & Global Industry Leader, Industrial Manufacturing, IBM Consulting)

Simon Long (Editor-at-large, The Economist)

11:05 – 12:00 | Hall A | Fireside chat The New India Playbook: Entrepreneurship, and the Digital

Speakers:

Revolution Shekhar Gupta (Editor-in-Chief, The Print)

Prashanth Prakash (founding partner, Accel Partners)

Afternoon Sessions:

12:00 – 13:00 | Hall A | Fireside Chat

Resilient Pathways: Charting India’s Economic Growth Amid Global Challenges

Speakers:

Montek Singh Ahluwalia (Indian Economist, Former Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission of India)

Salman Soz (Economist and Author)

14:00 – 15:00 | Hall A | Fireside chat

Speakers:

Innovating the Future Akis Evangelidis (Co-founder & Head-Marketing, Nothing)

Moderated by Shiv Aroor – Indian Journalist and writer

14:00 – 15:15 | Hall D | TED-style Talks

Make in India for the World

Speakers:

Chaitanya Sarawate (South Asia Head, GE Healthcare)

Aravind Melligeri (Chairman & CEO, Aequs)

N Venu (MD & CEO – India & South Asia, Hitachi Energy)

Guruprasad Mudlapur (President, Bosch Group India)

Sudeep Dalvi (Senior VP, Director & CCO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor)

15:00 – 16:15 | Hall E | Panel Discussion

Beyond Urban: Unlocking Opportunities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 India

Speakers:

Thomas Muthoot John (Executive Director, Muthoot Microfin)

Mythily Ramesh (Co-founder & CEO, NextWealth Entrepreneurs Pvt. Ltd.)

Lakshmi Pratury (Founder & CEO, INKtalks)

16:30 – 17:30 | Hall A | Panel Discussion

Leading the Charge: Young Innovators Shaping India’s Future

Speakers:

Parth Jindal (MD, JSW Cement)

Jay Kotak (Co-head, Kotak811)

Suzannah Muthoot (Executive Director, Muthoot Housing Finance Company)

Nikhil Kamath (Co-founder, Zerodha, True Beacon, and Gruhas)

Invest Karnataka 2025 serves as a strategic platform to foster global partnerships, facilitate investments, and explore innovative business models that will shape Karnataka’s future. Under the leadership of Shri M.B. Patil, Karnataka is poised to redefine its industrial and economic trajectory.