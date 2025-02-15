Kriti Sanon Gears Up For A Show-Stopping Performance At IIFA’s 25th Edition In Jaipur, Rajasthan

Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement about performing at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards historic Silver Jubilee edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan, saying, “IIFA has always been close to my heart—it’s where I won my first big honour and over the years, it has given me countless cherished memories. Performing at the historic Silver Jubilee edition in Jaipur, Rajasthan, makes this journey even more special. The energy and grandeur of IIFA are truly unmatched, and I’m excited to bring something unforgettable to the stage! From receiving my debut award to now celebrating 25 years of IIFA, it has been an incredible ride. I’m deeply grateful for all the love and can’t wait to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with my fans in the majestic city of Jaipur.”

The International Indian Film Academy’s (IIFA) Weekend & Awards proudly unveils its historic Silver Jubilee edition, a landmark celebration honouring 25 years of Indian cinema’s global legacy. Set to take place from March 8th to 9th, 2025, in the enchanting Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan, this milestone event promises an extraordinary fusion of cinematic artistry and cultural heritage.

Mark your calendars for this iconic celebration of Indian cinema and global artistry in the heart of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

ABOUT IIFA (INTERNATIONAL INDIAN FILM ACADEMY)

IIFA is dedicated to building bridges across cinemas, businesses, communities, and nations, creating everyone’s dream: “One People. One World”. IIFA is the most appreciated South Asian film academy and a global platform that gives the Indian film fraternity an opportunity to reach audiences in international territories. The alliances made via the platform of IIFA provide huge benefits and gain to India and an equally important objective is to create similar benefits in the host country. The aim is to establish a system of mutual benefit to both India as well as the host destinations by boosting tourism, economic development, trade, culture, cross-border investments and film co-productions. The IIFA Weekend & Awards each year travel to new, exciting and beautiful destinations, taking the film fraternity to unite and celebrate the best of Indian film and culture, thereby taking Indian Cinema and India to a wider audience.

The Royal Grandeur of Rajasthan

Rajasthan is a state where history, culture, and nature come together to offer an unparalleled experience for travelers. The state’s panorama is scattered with forts, palaces, and temples that showcase the state’s architectural excellence and religious heritage.

Renowned sites like Amber Fort, City Palace, Nahargarh Fort & Jaigarh fort of Jaipur, Mehrangarh Fort of Jodhpur, and palaces of Udaipur embody the grandeur of Rajasthan’s royal history. These iconic structures, along with the havelis of Shekhawati, provide a glimpse into the legacy of Rajasthan’s rulers, their valor, and the culture that has flourished in this region. These palaces are also favorite destinations for luxury and elite weddings and serve as prime spots for Hollywood and Bollywood movie shoots.

The natural beauty of Rajasthan is equally diverse. The vast Thar Desert, with its golden dunes, contrasts with the green hills of Mount Abu, offering a range of scenic environments. Ranthambore National Park is a prime spot for wildlife lovers, where visitors can catch a glimpse of tigers in their natural habitat, while Keoladeo National Park, famous for migratory birds, attracts birdwatchers from all over the world. These wildlife sanctuaries make Rajasthan a haven for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

