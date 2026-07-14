Kushinagar Receives Development Projects Worth Rs 525 Crore, CM Yogi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stones for 464 Projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched an attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying, “Those who committed the sin of snatching away employment opportunities from the youth, how could they ever have thought about Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi? They used to pocket the money offered in the name of temples. They facilitated encroachments on temples. Today, those very temples are being restored and beautified. It does not behove those who spent temple funds on the boundary walls of graveyards to speak about development.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 464 development projects worth Rs 525 crore in Kushinagar. These projects are related to the Ramkola, Hata, and Kushinagar Assembly constituencies. On the occasion, CM Yogi honoured senior citizens and also distributed certificates, cheques, and sanction letters to beneficiaries.

He informed, “Before 2017, Kushinagar was known for serious problems such as encephalitis (brain fever), backwardness, and migration. However, through the effective strategy and continuous efforts of the present government, decisive control has been established over this challenge. The government launched a comprehensive campaign against encephalitis by strengthening healthcare services and promoting sanitation, vaccination, and awareness drives, which have yielded positive results.”

CM Yogi said, those who continued to do politics in the name of the poor for years deprived deprived sections such as the Musahar community even of basic amenities. The present government has worked to integrate such families into the mainstream. Musahar families have been provided pucca houses, land allotment pattas, Ayushman Bharat health cards, free ration, gas connections under Ujjwala Yojana, and electricity connections. This has instilled in them a sense of dignity, security, and confidence that they are citizens of independent India with equal rights.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s zero tolerance policy on law and order and said, “There is no place for hooliganism or rioters under the double-engine government. Uttar Pradesh has now established itself as a riot-free state – No Curfew, No Danga, UP Mein Ab Sab Changa. Durga Puja, Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Holi, and all other major festivals are being celebrated peacefully and harmoniously by different communities.”

He further added, the government has strengthened the social security cover for those associated with education. Basic and secondary teachers, Shiksha Mitra, instructors, and cooks have been provided cashless health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually. All of them have also been provided accidental insurance cover.

He said, several important projects are being implemented at a rapid pace to give Kushinagar a new identity in the fields of connectivity, tourism, agriculture, and employment. Preparations are underway to connect Kushinagar International Airport with Jewar and Gaya. Air services from here will be expanded once new aircraft become available. A new bridge has been constructed over the Narayani River in the Khadda area at a cost of around Rs 800 crore, while the proposal for widening the Ramkola-Kasya road will also be approved soon.

The Chief Minister stated, “An Agriculture and Technology University has been established in Kushinagar to provide better opportunities to the youth, and admissions will begin from this academic session itself. The foundation stone for a tissue culture lab has been laid to promote banana production. Investment and employment are no longer confined to western Uttar Pradesh but are now growing rapidly in regions such as Kushinagar and Gorakhpur in Purvanchal as well.”

He added by saying, the government is committed to preserving the state’s cultural and religious heritage. Beautification and restoration of temples are being undertaken in every Assembly constituency. Tourist facilities are also being developed near the Ramabhar Stupa and along the banks of the Hiranyavati River in Kushinagar.

During the programme, the Chief Minister honoured two senior workers, 110-year-old Ram Vilas Bhagat and 104-year-old Ram Prasad Sahani, and said, these individuals dedicated their entire lives while remaining committed to an ideology, values, and principles.

The Chief Minister also performed the Annaprashan ceremony for two children and said, “The double-engine government has secured their future. If childhood is secure today, the future of the nation will also be secure tomorrow.”

Beneficiaries receive certificates, cheques, and sanction letters

Asha Devi (Cheque under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Gramin)

Sanju (Cheque under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana Gramin)

Lalti Devi, Sunaina Devi, Kiran Upadhyay, Parmavati Devi, Sehrunnisa (Cheques under National Rural Livelihood Mission)

Raju Prajapati (Key for agricultural equipment)

Suraj Kumar Yadav (Cheque under Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan)

Narvada Devi (Sewing machine)

Ranjana Devi (Certificate of Appreciation)

Phanish Tiwari (Kisan Credit Card cheque)

Akhilesh Singh (Kisan Credit Card cheque)

On the occasion, Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, Rajya Sabha MP RPN Singh, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan, MLAs PN Pathak, Mohan Verma, Vinay Prakash Gaur, Vivekanand Pandey, Manish Jaiswal, Dr. Asim Kumar Rai, Surendra Kushwaha, Legislative Council Member Dr. Ratanpal Singh, District Panchayat Chairperson Savitri Jaiswal, Backward Classes Commission Member Phoolbadan Kushwaha, District President Durgesh Rai, Block Pramukh Vishal Singh, and others were present.