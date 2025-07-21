Launch Of ‘Ajay’ Marks Completion Of GRSE’s ASW Shallow Water Craft Project

In a significant milestone for indigenous naval shipbuilding, the Indian Navy today witnessed the launch of Yard 3034 (Ajay), the eighth and final ship in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) series, built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE).

The launch ceremony took place at GRSE’s shipyard in Kolkata and was graced by Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Chief of Materiel (COM), who was the Chief Guest. As per naval tradition, the ship was ceremonially launched by Mrs. Priya Deshmukh. Senior dignitaries from the Indian Navy and GRSE also attended the event.

This final vessel marks the culmination of a project that underscores India’s growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing. The first ship of the class, INS Arnala, was commissioned on June 18, 2025, and the second ship is scheduled for delivery in August 2025.

Ajay and her sister ships are designed to strengthen the Indian Navy’s underwater warfare capabilities, with a focus on submarine detection, tracking, and neutralisation. The vessels are equipped with advanced sensors like Hull Mounted Sonar and Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS), and armed with Torpedoes, Anti-Submarine Rockets, NSG-30 gun, and 12.7 mm SRCG. They are powered by diesel engines and propelled through Waterjets for enhanced agility in shallow waters.

With over 80% indigenous content, the project is a shining example of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, aimed at strengthening national capabilities in the Indian Ocean Region.

The launch of Ajay represents not just the end of a series, but the strengthening of India’s maritime edge through homegrown innovation and engineering.

