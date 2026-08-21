Local media described as an important link between the Government and the public; call for factual and positive journalism

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organised ‘Vartalap’ and a Regional Media Workshop in the border district of Chamoli. The programme was inaugurated by District Panchayat President Shri Daulat Bisht, Gopeshwar Municipal Chairman Shri Sandeep Rawat, District Magistrate Shri Gaurav Kumar, Superintendent of Police Shri Surjeet Singh Panwar, Chief Development Officer Dr. Abhishek Tripathi, Press Club Patron Shri Kranti Bhatt and Assistant Director, PIB, Shri Sanjeev Sundriyal.

The workshop featured detailed discussions on various welfare schemes of the Central Government, local products, health, agriculture, fisheries, women and child development, de-addiction and self-employment. Officials from various departments provided information about the schemes, while beneficiaries also shared their experiences.

The chief guest, District Panchayat President Shri Daulat Bisht, said that such programmes would prove beneficial for the overall development of the district. He suggested that ‘Vartalap’ programmes should also be organised at the block level across the district so that the benefits of schemes implemented by the Central and State Governments can reach the last person in the villages.

Municipal Chairman Shri Sandeep Rawat said that PIB had organised a platform for dialogue between the media and officials regarding Central and State Government schemes. He noted that many Central Government schemes do not reach the intended beneficiaries due to inadequate publicity and awareness. Such programmes, with the support of the media, can help disseminate information about these schemes among the general public.

During the programme, Press Club Patron Shri Kranti Bhatt highlighted the challenges faced by the press and its role in the district. Chief Development Officer Dr. Abhishek Tripathi appreciated the positive and public-interest journalism being carried out by journalists in the district and underlined the important role of the media in taking government schemes to the people.

Superintendent of Police Shri Surjeet Singh Panwar provided information about the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and stated that 140 narcotics kits had been distributed in the district under the campaign. He also emphasised the need for positive journalism on issues concerning the youth.

District Magistrate Shri Gaurav Kumar expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and PIB for disseminating reliable and factual information. District Panchayat President Shri Daulat Bisht appreciated the prompt action taken by the district administration during disasters at Tamak Nala, Niti Valley and THDC Pipalkoti.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rajiv Singh Pal provided information about various health schemes. He stated that under the Rahgir Yojana, a local person who takes an accident victim to a hospital is eligible for a reward of up to ₹25,000. Information was also provided on Ayushman Bharat, Janani Suraksha Yojana, free health check-ups and other schemes.

District Supply Officer Shri Ankit Pandey provided information about E20 petrol, its benefits for farmers and its role in environmental protection. He said that agricultural products such as rice, maize and sugarcane are used in the production of E20 fuel.

District Programme Officer Shri Himanshu Badola provided information about the Nanda Gaura Yojana for girls and appealed to eligible beneficiaries to complete their registration on time. Assistant Director, Fisheries, Shri Nitesh Kumar Chandra highlighted trout fish production under the Matsya Kisan Samriddhi Yojana and the employment opportunities available for youth.

District Social Welfare Officer Shri Dhananjay Lingwal provided information about programmes being implemented under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the prohibition on the sale of narcotic substances within a 100-metre radius of schools, and the availability of de-addiction centres and counselling services.

District Horticulture Officer Shri Nitendra Singh provided information on the process of obtaining GI tags for local and distinctive products of Chamoli. He encouraged farmers to take up mushroom and kiwi cultivation and shared information about farms operating in the district and the opportunities available.

Information on schemes should reach the last person through the media: Sanjeev Sundriyal

Programme organiser and Assistant Director, PIB, Shri Sanjeev Sundriyal said that the main objective of organising ‘Vartalap’ in the border district of Chamoli was to take authentic and factual information about Central Government schemes to remote areas of the district through the media.

He said that another key objective of the programme was to promote the local products and culture of Chamoli and ensure that people benefiting from Central Government schemes receive maximum benefits. He said that PIB selected Chamoli for the programme with the aim of ensuring that the benefits of Central Government schemes reach every village and every household in the border areas.

He said that local media is an important link between the Government and the public. Accurate and authentic information about government schemes reaching remote villages through the media will make it easier for eligible beneficiaries to avail themselves of the benefits.

During the workshop, officials and media representatives held detailed discussions on the dissemination of various welfare schemes, local issues and the role of the media in ensuring that government schemes reach the last person.