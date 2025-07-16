LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
Live TV
TRENDING |
24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh Freddie Freeman donald trump EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble African debt concerns
Home > Offbeat > Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia's memoir “A General’s Odyssey” was launched in Delhi, celebrating his four-decade-long military journey. The event featured top military leaders and diplomats. The book shares stories of resilience, strategic insight, and operations like Sindoor.

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia's memoir “A General’s Odyssey” launched at IIC, Delhi. T
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia's memoir “A General’s Odyssey” launched at IIC, Delhi. T

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 10:49:49 IST

 In an event marked by gravitas, reflection, and homage to a life dedicated to service, “A General’s Odyssey: Giving Up is Not an Option,” the compelling memoir of Lieutenant General VK Ahluwalia, was officially launched today at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. Hosted by Pentagon Press LLP, India’s premier strategic publisher renowned for chronicling the lives and legacies of the nation’s military and strategic leaders, the evening celebrated a remarkable journey of resilience and leadership.

The gathering was graced by influential voices from the worlds of foreign policy, military strategy, and public service. Ambassador Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary of India and a distinguished strategic thinker, presided over the launch as Chief Guest, delivering a keynote that eloquently linked the personal resolve of a soldier to the broader challenges faced by the nation.

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Joining him as Guests of Honour were: Air Chief Marshal N.A.K. Browne, former Chief of the Air Staff; Lt Gen Philip Compose, a seasoned military strategist and former Director General of Military Operations, whose insights into operational excellence and national security added depth to the evening.

Together, they celebrated a journey that began amidst the icy heights of Uri, Kargil, and Ladakh, extending into years of silent leadership in conflict zones, training commands, and strategic institutions.

In his address, Lt Gen Ahluwalia offered an intimate reflection on the core values that have guided him through over four decades of service.

“This book is not just about me,” he stated. “It’s about the men I served with, the mountains we climbed, and the moral compass that held us steady. It is a testament to the spirit of resilience and leadership that defines our armed forces—and the challenges we face as a nation.”

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

He highlighted the importance of strategic patience, adaptability in complex operational environments, and the unwavering resolve required to overcome adversity. The memoir delves into significant military operations since 1947, including the daring Operation SINDOOR, and explores the leadership qualities of commanders who embraced ambiguity and turned challenges into opportunities for success.

Spanning experiences in Jammu & Kashmir, Uri, Kargil, and subsequent work on environmental and national resilience, the book offers a rare blend of operational insight and humanistic reflection—serving as both a military chronicle and a source of inspiration for military and corporate leaders alike.

Shivam Arya, Director at Pentagon Press, expressed his appreciation, stating, “This is not just a book—it is a strategic life-story, a reminder that true leadership is forged not only in war zones but also in moments of silent resilience. We are proud to bring such powerful voices to the forefront.”

“A General’s Odyssey” is now available through the Pentagon Press’s distribution network and leading retailers domestically and internationally.

The book can also be purchased on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0FD7NGZJY

For Media Inquiries:
Contact: Pentagon Press LLP / ANDPR
Email: contact@pentagonpress.in 
Instagram/Twitter: @PentagonPressIndia 

Tags: Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia bookOperation Sindoor IndiaPentagon Press book launch

More News

Emmy Awards 2025: Who’s Ruling The Nominations This Year?
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Japan Open Badminton 2025: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Chirag–Satwik To Compete
Newborn Thrown Out Of Bus Window After Birth In Maharashtra, Couple Arrested
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Welcome Baby Girl, Share Heartfelt Post On Instagram
UGC Sets Up Probe Panel After Odisha BEd Student’s Tragic Self-Immolation In Balasore
Coco Gauff’s Country Makeover: Sneakers Out, Cowboy Boots In
17 Year Old Girl Attacked Brutally On Face By Miscreants With Alcohol Bottle In Haryana’s Nuh
Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Shines Bright Amid Global Trade Tensions- Here’s What’s Driving Prices
Katrina Kaif Turns 42: Celebrating Her Birthday And Kay Beauty’s Success
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?