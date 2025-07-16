Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

In an event marked by gravitas, reflection, and homage to a life dedicated to service, “A General’s Odyssey: Giving Up is Not an Option,” the compelling memoir of Lieutenant General VK Ahluwalia, was officially launched today at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. Hosted by Pentagon Press LLP, India’s premier strategic publisher renowned for chronicling the lives and legacies of the nation’s military and strategic leaders, the evening celebrated a remarkable journey of resilience and leadership.

The gathering was graced by influential voices from the worlds of foreign policy, military strategy, and public service. Ambassador Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary of India and a distinguished strategic thinker, presided over the launch as Chief Guest, delivering a keynote that eloquently linked the personal resolve of a soldier to the broader challenges faced by the nation.

Joining him as Guests of Honour were: Air Chief Marshal N.A.K. Browne, former Chief of the Air Staff; Lt Gen Philip Compose, a seasoned military strategist and former Director General of Military Operations, whose insights into operational excellence and national security added depth to the evening.

Together, they celebrated a journey that began amidst the icy heights of Uri, Kargil, and Ladakh, extending into years of silent leadership in conflict zones, training commands, and strategic institutions.

In his address, Lt Gen Ahluwalia offered an intimate reflection on the core values that have guided him through over four decades of service.

“This book is not just about me,” he stated. “It’s about the men I served with, the mountains we climbed, and the moral compass that held us steady. It is a testament to the spirit of resilience and leadership that defines our armed forces—and the challenges we face as a nation.”

He highlighted the importance of strategic patience, adaptability in complex operational environments, and the unwavering resolve required to overcome adversity. The memoir delves into significant military operations since 1947, including the daring Operation SINDOOR, and explores the leadership qualities of commanders who embraced ambiguity and turned challenges into opportunities for success.

Spanning experiences in Jammu & Kashmir, Uri, Kargil, and subsequent work on environmental and national resilience, the book offers a rare blend of operational insight and humanistic reflection—serving as both a military chronicle and a source of inspiration for military and corporate leaders alike.

Shivam Arya, Director at Pentagon Press, expressed his appreciation, stating, “This is not just a book—it is a strategic life-story, a reminder that true leadership is forged not only in war zones but also in moments of silent resilience. We are proud to bring such powerful voices to the forefront.”

“A General’s Odyssey” is now available through the Pentagon Press’s distribution network and leading retailers domestically and internationally.

