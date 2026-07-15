LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab

Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab

Punjab's Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr Baljit Kaur, said the higher enrolment figures in districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur can be attributed to several factors, including larger populations, stronger administrative networks and greater public awareness about welfare programmes. "The entire government machinery is working collectively to ensure the success of the scheme," she said.

Across Punjab, a total of 68.9 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme as of July 14, 2026.
Across Punjab, a total of 68.9 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme as of July 14, 2026.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 16:18 IST

Ludhiana has emerged as the district with the highest number of beneficiaries under the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government’s Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, with 7.4 lakh beneficiaries enrolled under the scheme.

The district is followed by Patiala with 5.3 lakh beneficiaries, Amritsar with 4.9 lakh, Jalandhar with 4.8 lakh, Gurdaspur with 4.4 lakh and Hoshiarpur with 4.2 lakh beneficiaries. Malerkotla has recorded the lowest number, with 1.3 lakh beneficiaries in the state.

You Might Be Interested In

Across Punjab, a total of 68.9 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme as of July 14, 2026.

Punjab’s Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr Baljit Kaur, said the higher enrolment figures in districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur can be attributed to several factors, including larger populations, stronger administrative networks and greater public awareness about welfare programmes. “The entire government machinery is working collectively to ensure the success of the scheme,” she said.

Population size remains one of the key reasons behind the higher enrolment numbers. These districts have larger urban and rural populations, more Assembly constituencies and a greater number of eligible families, naturally increasing the pool of beneficiaries. Major cities such as Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar also attract residents from neighbouring districts for employment, education and livelihood opportunities, contributing to a larger resident population.

A significant proportion of households in these districts belong to rural areas and economically weaker sections, increasing eligibility under welfare schemes designed to support families with girl children. Improved levels of birth registration, Aadhaar enrolment, availability of bank accounts and other required documentation have also helped more eligible beneficiaries access the scheme.

District administrations have also undertaken awareness campaigns and worked closely with local bodies and Anganwadi workers to encourage eligible families to apply. Officials have focused on verifying applications and completing the registration process, contributing to higher enrolment figures.

In comparison, districts with smaller populations, including Malerkotla, have recorded fewer beneficiaries. Their lower population and comparatively smaller number of eligible households are among the key reasons for the lower registration figures.

District-wise Registered Beneficiaries

Sr.  District               Beneficiaries (Lakh)
1.   Amritsar                    4.9
2.   Barnala                     1.6
3.   Bathinda                   3.8
4.   Faridkot                     1.8
5.   Fatehgarh Sahib        1.5
6.   Fazilka                        2.9
7.   Ferozepur                   2.5
8.   Gurdaspur                  4.4
9.   Hoshiarpur                 4.2
10.  Jalandhar                  4.8
11.  Kapurthala                 1.7
12.  Ludhiana                    7.4
13.  Malerkotla                  1.3
14.  Mansa                         2.4
15.  Moga                           2.6
16.  Pathankot                    1.8
17.  Patiala                           5.3
18.  Rupnagar                      1.8
19.  S.A.S. Nagar                 1.7
20.  S.B.S. Nagar                 1.6
21.  Sangrur                          3.6
22.  Sri Muktsar Sahib         2.7
23.  Tarn Taran                     2.6

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab

RELATED News

Celestia Pictures Completes 6 Projects in Its First Month, with Vikram Kochhar, Namit Das, Amrapali Dubey, and Rani Chatterjee Leading the Slate

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna Provides Rs 4.15 Crore Cashless Stroke Treatment to 914 Patients in 6 Months

Hamstech Launches MBA Programmes to Shape the Next Generation of Fashion and Interior Design Leaders

In Just 4 Years, Our Govt Has Attracted Rs 2 Lakh Crore In Investments & Created 5 Lakh Employment Opportunities: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Automation Expo 2026 to Bring Global Automation Leaders and Emerging Technologies Under One Roof

LATEST NEWS

Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab

What Is Delhi Lakshmi Yojana? Who Can Get Rs 2,500 Every Month, Eligibility And How to Apply

What Is Congenital Lung Malformation? Inside AIIMS’ Rare Lung-Saving Surgery On A Baby

What Caused Massive Fire at Dalmia School in Mumbai? Library, Auditorium and Labs Gutted | Watch

Musafir Cafe Trailer Out: Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto And Mahima Makwana Star In Netflix’s Heartfelt Romantic Drama

EPF Interest Credited? Here’s How to Check Your Updated PF Balance

From Andrew Flintoff to Shahid Afridi: Five Cricketers Indian Fans Love to Hate

Did PM Modi Stop Putin From Using Nuclear Weapons In Ukrainian War? Polish Minister Makes Big Claim

Who Is Seediri Appalaraju’s Son? Aarav Surrenders in Andhra Hit-and-Run Case After Trying to Frame Friend

Ather Energy Shares Soar Over 300% Since Listing: Is Hero MotoCorp’s Rs 1,000 Cr Investment A Game Changer?

Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab
Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab
Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab
Ludhiana Tops Beneficiary List Under Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana in Punjab

QUICK LINKS