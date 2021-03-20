In a press release, the Delhi Government launched the ‘Education Mentoring Programme’ through its ‘Youth for Education’ initiative, in which 200 students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women will mentor 1,000 Delhi Government School girls. Only 10,000 girls take up STEM studies in higher education, here's all you need to know.

Manish Sisodia, Education Minister launches Delhi Government’s historic Education Mentoring Programme for Girls

200 students from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women will mentor 1,000 Delhi Government School girls in grades IX-XII

The mentors will encourage girls to actively participate in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and support them to clear entrance exams for higher education related to these subjects: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

The Arvind Kejriwal Model of Governance is committed to ensuring all children receive an excellent education and no one is left behind: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Mentors from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technological University for Women will guide Delhi Government School girls in choosing appropriate careers for innovation: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

New Delhi // 20.03.2021

The Delhi Government launched the ‘Education Mentoring Programme’ through its ‘Youth for Education’ initiative, which focuses on mentoring of girls studying in grades IX to XII in Delhi Government Schools. B.Tech, M.Tech, PhD and MBA students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University of Women will mentor these students, where initially 200 students will mentor 1000 students.

On the involvement of women and girls in the field of innovation, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia said, “Our world is becoming a knowledge economy, with dedicated research and innovation quickly becoming key to progress. Although our nation is seeing some major innovations in every field of work, these innovations are mostly led by men. The participation of women is abysmal when it comes to innovation, especially in the field of STEM. According to a study I recently came across, women form only 33% of the total workforce in research and innovation in STEM in South Asia.”

Shri Sisodia said, “With the Education Mentoring Programme, Delhi Government wants to empower students of Delhi in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. We want our students, especially our girls, to receive the right guidance, which will help them build sustainable innovations. It is our vision that our girls equally dominate the STEM sector.”

Addressing the mentors who will be guiding Delhi Government school girls in the STEM field, Shri Sisodia said, “If I have to speak about the enrolment rate of pre-primary and primary schools, approximately 21 lakh children are enrolled every year. However, only 10,000 girls take up STEM studies in higher education. Our students and teachers are continuously endeavouring to work hard in this field but we need to fill in this gap. Therefore, your participation and mentoring will play a crucial role.”

“Our Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal wants to bring in a revolution in education. When I used to visit government schools earlier, I was always astonished to see how dilapidated the buildings were, how unsanitary the classes were. I’m glad we could fix that. We laid the foundation of basic education to help our students take pride in attending government schools. We built the professional capacity of our teachers and sent them all over the world – Harvard, Cambridge, Singapore and Finland for training. And the results of our efforts for you to see. Delhi Government school children attained a 98% pass percentage in CBSE board exams. Our students are going to IITs without any coaching.”

Appreciating the efforts of mentors in guiding students, Shri Sisodia said, “Many students, especially male students, are going to IITs without any guidance. They receive guidance from their teachers, or fathers and brothers. However, not everyone is mentored thus. Here is where all of you come in, and I take immense pride in knowing that scholars of your ken will mentor our students. I’m aware that a lot of students are confused about their long-term goals, and they require the right information at the right time because making such decisions can be challenging. The best kind of guidance a student can receive is from his/her senior and I’m happy that you will play a key role in guiding our students.”

In Delhi Government’s Education Mentoring Programme, each IGDTUW mentor will guide five (5) girls studying in grades IX to XII, clearing their doubts related to careers in STEM, share strategies for clearing entrance exams, support in accessing learning resources and motivate them as they transition from school to colleges and careers.