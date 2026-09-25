‘Mann De Munaffe’ Campaign: AAP Continues to Take Bhagwant Mann Government’s Four-and-a-Half-Year Report Card Door-to-Door Across Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab on Friday continued its door-to-door campaign under the ‘Mann De Munaffe’ initiative, with MLAs and constituency in-charges reaching out to people in many Assembly constituencies and taking the report card of the Bhagwant Mann government’s four-and-a-half years of work directly to their homes.

MLA Fauja Singh Sarari conducted door-to-door outreach in Guru Har Sahai, MLA Advocate Rajnish Dahiya in Firozpur Rural and MLA Dinesh Chadha in Rupnagar. MLA Madan Lal Bagga led the campaign in Ludhiana North, while MLA Gurinder Singh Gary reached out to people in Amloh. In Shahkot, constituency in-charge Balbir Singh Pala Jalalpuria met residents, while MLA Santosh Kataria conducted the campaign in Balachaur, MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur in Amritsar East, constituency in-charge Parminder Singh Goldy in Kharar and MLA Karmbir Singh Ghuman in Dasuya.

During the door-to-door campaign, AAP leaders highlighted the benefits that have reached ordinary families under the Bhagwant Mann government, including free electricity, Aam Aadmi Clinics, free education and the Maavan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana. They also spoke to people about the government’s work in employment, healthcare, education and other areas, and explained how these schemes and initiatives have directly benefited families across Punjab.

The leaders told people that the ‘Mann De Munaffe’ campaign is not about election campaigns, but about presenting the work delivered by the Bhagwant Mann government over the last four-and-a-half years. They highlighted that families have benefited from free electricity, with zero electricity bills for most households, while Aam Aadmi Clinics have expanded access to healthcare and government schools have been strengthened to provide better education.

AAP leaders also spoke about the Maavan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana and other welfare measures aimed at supporting women and families. They said the government’s initiatives have provided tangible benefits to people and that the total annual benefit to a family from various schemes can go up to ₹1.82 lakh yearly.

The campaign received a warm response from residents, with people welcoming AAP leaders into their homes and interacting with them openly. Residents listened to the government’s report card, shared their views and discussed the benefits they had received from various schemes. During the outreach, people also expressed support for the work of the Bhagwant Mann government and said they wanted the government to continue its work for Punjab.