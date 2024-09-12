Maruti Suzuki Launches New Swift S-CNG With High Fuel Efficiency

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the S-CNG variant of the new Swift. This version of the Swift boasts a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has introduced the S-CNG variant of the new Swift. This version of the Swift boasts a fuel efficiency of 32.85 km/kg, positioning it as one of the most fuel-efficient premium hatchbacks available.

Variants and Features

The Swift S-CNG is offered in three variants: V, V(O), and Z. This marks an increase from the two variants available in the previous generation. All variants come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and are equipped with a Z-series Dual VVT engine. The engine provides a maximum torque of 101.8 Nm at 2900 rpm and is designed to emit lower CO2 levels.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales, Mr. Partho Banerjee, commented on the launch: “The Swift brand has always been synonymous with spirited performance and iconic style. With the launch of the New Swift S-CNG, we are not just expanding its rich legacy but taking it to new heights. Powered by our all-new Z-series engine, it delivers remarkable fuel-efficiency of 32.85 km/kg, more than a 6% improvement over its predecessor, without compromising the exhilarating drive that Swift enthusiasts love. This seamless blend of a greener powertrain and the unparalleled excitement of driving underscores our unwavering commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of Indian customers.”

Mr. Banerjee also noted Maruti Suzuki’s longstanding role in promoting CNG vehicles: “Maruti Suzuki pioneered the production of CNG vehicles in India back in 2010. Since then, we have sold over 2 million S-CNG vehicles to date, contributing to a significant reduction of 2 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. Our S-CNG technology has democratized green mobility solutions, and we are proud to offer the widest range of 14 S-CNG powered vehicles across all body styles. Last fiscal year, our CNG sales in the passenger vehicle category witnessed a 46.8% growth compared to Financial Year 2022-23 and registered a CAGR of around 28% since 2010.”

Safety and Modern Features

The new Swift S-CNG features several standard safety attributes, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Program+ (ESP®), and Hill Hold Assist. It also comes with modern amenities such as automatic climate control, a rear AC vent, a wireless charger, 60:40 split rear seats, and a 17.78 cm (7-inch) Smart Play Pro infotainment system with Suzuki Connect.

Technical Specifications –New Swift S-CNG:

Length: 3860 mm

3860 mm Width: 1735 mm

1735 mm Height: 1520 mm

1520 mm Max Power (CNG mode): 51.3 kW @ 5700 rpm / 69.75 PS @ 5700 rpm

51.3 kW @ 5700 rpm / 69.75 PS @ 5700 rpm Max Torque (CNG mode): 101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm

101.8 Nm @ 2900 rpm Fuel Efficiency: 32.85 km/kg

Pricing (Ex-showroom in INR):

VXi CNG: ₹8,19,500

₹8,19,500 VXi (O) CNG: ₹8,46,500

₹8,46,500 ZXi CNG: ₹9,19,500

The Swift S-CNG can also be accessed through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, which offers a monthly subscription fee starting at ₹21,628. This subscription covers registration, service and maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance. The New Swift S-CNG is expected to appeal to customers looking for a blend of efficiency and performance in their vehicle.