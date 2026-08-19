Mashaal March commenced on August 12 and will pass through all districts before reaching its destination on September 5: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday announced that the Punjab government will organise the fourth edition of Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan from September 5 to November 29, with a target of involving more than 10 lakh participants across all age groups. The grand sporting event, aimed at reviving Punjab’s sporting culture and channelising the energy of youth towards sports, will begin with the opening ceremony at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda and conclude with the closing ceremony in Patiala. The 2026 edition has been planned as the biggest edition of the sporting extravaganza so far.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Sports will be made the biggest weapon to channelise the energy of youth and fight against drugs, with the Punjab Government launching Season 4 of ‘Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan’ from Bathinda on September 5. More than 10 lakh players are expected to take to the playgrounds this year, with the grand finale scheduled to be held in Patiala on November 29.”

“For the first time, a massive budget of ₹1,794 crore has been allocated for sports. Along with developing 3,148 sports grounds and 6,000 gyms in villages, special work is also being undertaken in the field of sports medicine. Let us witness three generations of Punjabis playing together on the same field and make Punjab a leading state in sports,” the post concluded.

Addressing a press release conference, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The fourth edition of Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan will commence on September 5 and the games will be inaugurated at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium in Bathinda. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that this year our target is to involve 10 lakh players. Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan is the best platform to identify, promote and nurture hidden sporting talent from every village, town and city of Punjab.”

The Chief Minister stated, “Through these games, we aim to prepare our children and youth for competitions at the national and international levels. A unique feature of Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan is that it brings different generations together. In previous editions, three generations of the same family, including grandfather, son and grandson, participated in the games. This year, players from nine age groups will participate, ranging from 14 years to above 70 years of age.”

He said, “A total of 38 sports disciplines will be organised this year, along with four para-sports, namely Athletics, Powerlifting, Badminton and Wheelchair Basketball. We have introduced a very simple registration process this year and registration is completely free of cost. For the first time, the Sports Department has introduced QR-code-based registration, enabling players to register anytime and from anywhere.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted, “Registration can also be completed through the Sports Department’s portal and the process is already underway. I appeal to all players to register themselves and participate enthusiastically in these games. The competitions will be organised at block, district and state levels, covering all 153 blocks and all 23 districts of Punjab. The state-level games will be held across 16 districts.”

The Chief Minister pointed out, “For the first time, Tennis Ball Cricket for both boys and girls has been included as a demonstration game. The Mashaal March, or Torch Relay, commenced on August 12 and will pass through all districts of Punjab before reaching its destination on September 5. The games will conclude on November 29 in Patiala. Gold Medal winners at the state level will receive ₹10,000, Silver Medal winners ₹7,000 and Bronze Medal winners ₹5,000.”

He said, “Medal winners up to 40 years of age will also receive a Gradation Certificate, making them eligible to avail the benefit of the sports quota in government jobs. During the first three seasons, ₹25.51 crore in prize money was distributed among players, reflecting the huge success of these games.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “In the first season, 3.50 lakh players participated, 9,688 players won medals and ₹6.88 crore in prize money was distributed. In the second season, more than 4 lakh players participated, 12,500 players won medals and ₹8.87 crore was distributed as prize money. In the third season, 4.35 lakh players participated, 14,500 players won medals and ₹9.76 crore was distributed. The games could not be organised in 2025 due to floods.”

The Chief Minister said, “Sports have always remained an integral part of Punjab’s proud cultural heritage and legacy. To channelise the unbounded energy of our youth in a positive direction, the new Sports Policy was introduced in 2023. It increased the budgetary allocation for sports and provided players with cash awards as well as financial assistance for training and preparation.”

He said, “For the first time in Punjab’s history, a budget of ₹1,744 crore has been allocated exclusively for the promotion of sports. Since 2022, for the first time in the history of Punjab, a total of ₹135 crore in prize money has been distributed to 40,415 players across the state.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Financial assistance is also being provided to players for preparation. An amount of ₹15 lakh is being provided for preparation for the Olympic Games and ₹8 lakh for preparation for the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. As many as 85 players have been honoured with the prestigious Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award, while 11 players who brought laurels to Punjab at the national and international levels have been appointed as PCS/DSP officers.”

The Chief Minister asserted, “Promotion of sports culture can be the most effective tool in the state government’s crusade against drugs and that is why we are focusing on promoting sports. Youth involved in sports have no time even to look at drugs because they are using all their might to excel in their respective fields. This will go a long way in eliminating the curse of drugs from the state and making our youth equal partners in the social and economic development of Punjab.” The concept note for the 2026 edition also positions Khedan Wattan Punjab Diyan as an important vehicle for strengthening the state’s sporting culture and channelising youth energy towards sport.

He said, “As many as 3,100 ‘Pendu Khed Maidan’ rural sports grounds are being developed across the state. For the first time since Independence, Punjab is hosting the Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, with matches scheduled in Jalandhar and Mohali during October-November, giving the people of Punjab an opportunity to watch their hockey stars play on their home turf. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that eight players from Punjab are currently representing the Indian hockey team at the World Hockey Cup being held in Europe.”

Highlighting Punjab’s present sporting culture, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann noted, “Captain of the Indian Hockey Team Harmanpreet Singh, Captain of the Indian Men’s Cricket Team Shubman Gill, Captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team Harmanpreet Kaur and Captain of the Indian Basketball Team Palpreet Singh Brar all hail from Punjab.”

The Chief Minister said, “For the first time in the post-Independence period, India crossed the magic figure of 100 medals in the Asian Games by winning 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals. Punjabis made a huge contribution to this tally by winning 20 medals during the Asian Games 2023.”