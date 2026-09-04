Media delegation from Uttarakhand visits ESIC Sanath Nagar in Hyderabad

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College, Hospital and Super Speciality Hospital at Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad, have emerged as a leading centre of excellence in public healthcare, medical education, advanced clinical services and technology-enabled patient care, delivering affordable and comprehensive healthcare to insured persons and their families across Telangana.

A 15-member media delegation from Uttarakhand visited the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) campus in Sanath Nagar, Hyderabad, today to familiarise itself with the healthcare, medical education, and advanced clinical and technology-enabled services provided by the institution.

Welcoming the delegation, Dr S. Seethalakshmi, Dean, ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Sanath Nagar, briefed the media representatives on the institution’s healthcare infrastructure and achievements. She said that the ESIC network in Telangana extends across all 33 districts through 4 ESIS hospitals, 70 dispensaries, 8 branch offices and 10 Dispensary-cum-Branch Offices (DCBOs) under the Regional Office, Hyderabad. The State has 20,47,160 Insured Persons (IPs) and 74,32,916 beneficiaries, supported by 1,63,581 employers.

She said the Sanath Nagar campus comprises an integrated 1,044-bed healthcare facility, including an 800-bed ESIC Medical College & Hospital and a 244-bed Super Speciality Hospital. The campus has 159 ICU beds, 45 dialysis beds, 10 modular operation theatres, and five advanced OT suites, in addition to a comprehensive range of broad speciality and super-speciality services. Emergency services are available round the clock.

The institution has witnessed sustained growth in patient services over the past four years. Annual OPD attendance increased from 6,93,853 in 2022 to 9,80,925 in 2025, while the average daily OPD rose from 2,354 to 3,248 patients. Annual admissions increased from 78,086 to 95,037, with average daily admissions rising from 214 to 315. The number of surgeries also increased from 16,223 in 2022 to 20,117 in 2025. The hospital recorded a bed occupancy rate of 85.6 per cent in 2025, reflecting sustained utilisation of its tertiary-care infrastructure.

The twin hospitals have consistently been recognised as the Best Performing ESIC Hospital in the category of More than 500 Beds since 2019. The institution has also established robust quality systems and accreditation mechanisms to ensure safe, patient-centric and evidence-based healthcare.

ESIC Sanath Nagar provides advanced services in Cardiology, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, Nephrology, Urology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Oncology, Haematology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Paediatric Surgery and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, among other specialities.

In Nephrology and Urology, the hospital has emerged as a leading centre within the ESIC network for kidney transplantation, including ABO-incompatible kidney transplantation, and provides both live-donor and cadaveric kidney transplantation. The institution performed its first in-house cadaveric organ retrieval on June 8, 2024, and has so far performed 30 kidney transplants, including 18 live-donor transplants. During 2025–26, the haemodialysis facility benefited 59,868 insured patients, highlighting the scale of renal-care services available at the campus.

The Department of Pathology operates an NABL Entry-Level Tertiary-Care Diagnostic Laboratory, with 162 investigations in its test repertoire and more than 90 Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and molecular markers across eight speciality sections. The laboratory conducted more than 16.7 lakh investigations during 2025–26, providing comprehensive diagnostic support for routine as well as specialised clinical services, including oncology.

The campus has also adopted several technology-enabled healthcare initiatives, including the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) for radiological imaging services, e-ICU services, real-time monitoring of oxygen and vacuum pipeline systems, a Central Information System dashboard and real-time online sampling systems. Other initiatives include AAA+ App-based OPD services, Dhanwantri module implementation, 100 per cent e-Office implementation, Aadhaar seeding and LAN connectivity in the OPD.

Patient-centric digital initiatives such as Home Drug Delivery, Home Sample Collection, online consultation through the AAA+ App and 5G-enabled ambulance services have further strengthened accessibility and continuity of healthcare services.

The ESIC Medical College, Sanath Nagar, has also strengthened its academic ecosystem with 150 MBBS seats, 106 MD/MS seats, 15 M.Ch seats, 12 DrNB seats, 4 DNB programmes and 6 FNB programmes, in addition to 72 Allied Health Sciences seats across specialised disciplines including Cardiac and Cardiovascular Technology, Medical Records Science, Operation Theatre Technology, Optometry, Renal Dialysis Technology, Radiology & Imaging Technology and Medical Laboratory Technology.

The delegation was also briefed on the various clinical and academic facilities by Dr Jaya Kundan Gedam, Dr Ratna Gosain, Dr G. Laxmi Prasad and Dr G. Tirupathi. The media representatives subsequently visited the hospital’s laboratory facilities and familiarised themselves with the advanced diagnostic infrastructure and services available at the campus.

The visit provided the media delegation an opportunity to gain first-hand insights into the functioning of ESIC Sanath Nagar and its efforts towards delivering accessible, affordable and high-quality healthcare, while simultaneously advancing medical education, specialised clinical care and digital health services.