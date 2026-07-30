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Home > Press Release > Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August

Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August

Punjab launches applications for the second cohort of the Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP) under the Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign, strengthening mental healthcare and anti-drug rehabilitation across all 23 districts.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Image: ANI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 19:42 IST

Reinforcing its commitment to tackling drug addiction through a comprehensive approach, the Punjab government launched India’s first fellowship against substance abuse, the Leadership in Mental Health Programme (LMHP) in February 2026. Thirteen fellows from the first cohort of the programme are now working across Punjab to strengthen mental healthcare services. 

LMHP fellows work across the state under the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Yudh Nashean Virudh initiative, supporting healthcare services and integrating a health- and community-first perspective in the state’s fight against drugs. This marks a significant milestone in strengthening the state’s mental healthcare system and ensuring that rehabilitation remains at the heart of Punjab’s fight against substance abuse.

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Now, the Punjab Government plans to roll out applications for the second cohort of the programme — 10 fellows and seven Senior Associates — to create a robust state-wide network of trained young professionals covering all 23 districts.

Operating under the purview of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, in close collaboration with state’s Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit, LMHP is building a team of skilled mental health leaders who can drive evidence-based prevention and rehabilitation activities across the state. LMHP fellows are professionals from diverse backgrounds, including   psychology, public health and social work who have committed to supporting the state’s anti-drug campaign for a period of two years. Selected through a rigorous selection process, the Fellows  undergo intensive training in psychosocial interventions, relapse prevention, programme management, community-based rehabilitation, and leadership skills. The training is delivered  with the support of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, the programme’s selection-cum-knowledge partner. 

Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh said that the programme focuses on combining leadership with empathy to restore families and hope across the state. He added, “Yudh Nashean Virudh is not just an initiative against drugs; it is a movement to reclaim Punjab’s youth. While strict action is being taken against drug peddlers and traffickers, we are equally committed to helping every victim of drug abuse return to a life full of dignity and prevent the youth from falling into the trap of addiction.  Leadership in Mental Health Programme reflects our belief that making Punjab addiction-free is possible only when enforcement, treatment, and prevention work hand-in-hand and backed by strong healthcare setup and community support.”

He further highlighted that addiction is a chronic health issue that demands sustained care. These fellows, during their tenure at various district hospitals and de-addiction and rehabilitation centres, gain hands-on experience in addressing substance-use as a social issue, not just an individual ailment. They talk with families, help mitigate family crises arising from drug addiction, connect patients with treatment, support relapse prevention and promote integrated rehabilitation. They also lay special focus on reducing stigma, strengthening community engagement and ensuring continuity of care after individuals complete de-addiction and rehabilitation programmes.

Beyond providing district-level leadership, the first cohort of LMHP fellows is playing a catalytic role by supporting healthcare workers, strengthening service delivery and institutionalizing best practices in the fight against drugs. 

The inaugural cohort of the Leadership in Mental Health Programme is transforming the way the community understands and responds to substance use and addiction. In doing so, Punjab is embedding mental health at the heart of its Yudh Nashean Virudh campaign, recognising that the fight against drugs is not only about cutting off supply, but also about healing minds, rebuilding families, and restoring lives with compassion and care.

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Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August
Tags: Punjab drug addiction fellowship programmePunjab Leadership in Mental Health Programme LMHPYudh Nashean Virudh campaign Punjab

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Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August

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Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August
Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August
Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August
Mental Health Leaders Give A Boost To Punjab’s War On Drugs; Applications For Second Cohort Of Fellows To Open In Early August

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