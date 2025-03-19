Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Press Release»
  • MIAL Unveils Vision To Modernise Ageing Infrastructure And Facilitate Development At CSMIA

MIAL Unveils Vision To Modernise Ageing Infrastructure And Facilitate Development At CSMIA

MIAL is steadfast in its dedication to maintain Mumbai’s status as a major gateway to India, with a focus on efficiency, comfort, and sustainability.

MIAL Unveils Vision To Modernise Ageing Infrastructure And Facilitate Development At CSMIA

MIAL Unveils Vision To Modernise Ageing Infrastructure And Facilitate Development At CSMIA


Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is taking a strategic step to transform passenger amenities for a harmonious and streamlined experience. In a proposal placed before the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), MIAL has suggested a User Development Fee (UDF) of INR 325 for departing domestic passengers and INR 650 for departing international travelers to enable MIAL to undertake infrastructure development and technological enhancement projects at Mumbai airport.

MIAL’s proposal attempts to offset this change and mitigate the impact on passengers by simultaneously reducing airline landing and parking charges by about 35 percent, in order to strike a balance between infrastructure enhancement and sustain world-class airport operations. This reduction is expected to positively impact airfares from Mumbai, enabling airlines to manage costs more efficiently and maintain competitive ticket prices.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The current Yield Per Passenger (YPP) at CSMIA stands at INR 285. The proposal submitted to AERA aims to revise the YPP to approximately INR 332, representing an 18% increase, in line with the Consultation Paper issued by AERA on 10 March 2025.

MIAL to Strengthen Mumbai’s Position as a Global Aviation Hub.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Over the next five years, the airport will invest INR 10,000 Cr in the creation of airport infrastructure and recover a total revenue of INR 7,600 crore from an expected 229 million passengers, which translates to a balanced approach in revenue recovery. The new tariff structure proposes to strategically shift the revenue mix, with an increase in UDF while reducing landing and parking charges by 35 percent. This proposal aligns with the tariff structures of other major airports in India and will enhance revenue stability as well as improve the overall passenger experience,

ensuring that CSMIA remains a competitive and attractive aviation hub for travelers.

MIAL has been committed to consistently improving passenger convenience, operational efficiency, and the long-term sustainability of one of India’s landmark aviation hubs. Key initiatives include the Domestic-to-Domestic Transfer Facility at T2, the new Taxiway Z to improve on-time performance and support sustainable airport operations, the introduction of eGates to manage congestion at entry to the terminal, free inter-terminal coach transfers, and FASTag-enabled parking, among other passenger-centric advancements. The proposed changes will accelerate its ambitious infrastructure enhancement programme that will further transform the airport and its facilities to make them ready for future air travel demands.

Investing in the Future of Travel

To create a next-generation airport experience, CSMIA is advancing several transformational projects:

  • Terminal 1 Redevelopment – Terminal 1 redevelopment to enhance structural integrity, capacity, and seamless travel for aging Terminals 1A (30+ years) and 1B (60+ years). This will introduce state-of-the-art infrastructure, expanded capacity, and enhanced passenger facilities, ensuring its sustainability for decades.

  • Capacity Expansion & Digitalisation – Terminal 2 (T2) will integrate cutting-edge technologies such as self-baggage drop systems, CTIX hand baggage screening, and full-body scanners to streamline security checks and improve passenger flow.

  • Airside Enhancements – Upgrades to airside infrastructure such as runway maintenance, improvements on the apron & taxiway, among other works, that will make aircraft movement more efficient and improve flight operations.

  • Smart Passenger Technology – CSMIA is embracing next-generation digital innovations including E-gates (DigiYatra initiative), FTI-TTP, and IoT-driven solutions, for seamless and secure travel.

  • Sustainability Commitments – The airport is actively transitioning to electric vehicles, enhancing energy-efficient operations, strengthening water conservation measures, and accelerating efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2029.

MIAL is steadfast in its dedication to maintain Mumbai’s status as a major gateway to India, with a focus on efficiency, comfort, and sustainability. This strategic recalibration of charges aligns with global best practices and supports the long-term vision of delivering a superior airport experience.

ALSO READ: India Shielded from Global Trade War: Fitch Adjusts GDP Growth Forecast to 6.5% in FY25-26

Filed under

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport MIAL

newsx

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’
Supreme Court Demands CBI

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus
The violent mob in Nagpur

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable
The district administrati

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions
NASA astronauts Butch Wil

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space?...
newsx

Shooting Incident On I-10 In Arizona Ends In Tempe Resort Standoff; Suspect Detained
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’

Exclusive | Sunita Williams’ Sister-In-Law On Her Thrilling Space Missions: ‘She Never Feared the Unknown’

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

Supreme Court Demands CBI Investigation into Builder-Bank Nexus

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable

Nagpur Cops Allege Mob Cornered And Molested Woman Constable

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions

‘No Drone Zone’: Nagpur Administration Increases Security Around Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Rising Tensions

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space? Here’s What He Says

Why Did Trump Not Meet Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore After Their Return From Space?...

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips