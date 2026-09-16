More Than Dozen Gangsters Brought Back From Foreign Countries; No Hiding Place Safe For Criminals: Baltej Pannu

The Bhagwant Mann Government’s uncompromising ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ and ‘Gansteraan Te Vaar’ has taken the fight against drugs and organised crime beyond Punjab’s borders, with the Punjab Police bringing back more than a dozen gangsters from across the world, including the latest arrest of Karamveer Deo, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, who was apprehended at Delhi airport after being deported from Canada, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said on Tuesday.

From the US, Dubai and Malaysia to Moldova, Baltej Pannu said, the Mann Government has made the Punjab Police hi-tech and better equipped to prevent crime and pursue gangsters wherever they hide, sending a clear message that no gangster involved in crime in Punjab can consider any corner of the world a safe haven.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Punjab Media In-charge Baltej Pannu said, “Since coming to power, the Bhagwant Mann Government has made the fight against drugs and gangsters a top priority. We have taken decisive action to dismantle criminal networks operating in Punjab and have pursued gangsters even when they fled abroad.”

Taking aim at the Opposition, the AAP Punjab Media In-charge stated, “The Opposition has little to offer the people of Punjab and is therefore trying to defame the Punjab Government by repeatedly raising issues without acknowledging the action being taken against organised crime.”

Baltej Pannu said Punjab’s history shows that gangsterism expanded significantly during the 2007–2017 period. “If we look at Punjab’s history of gangsterism, the phenomenon expanded significantly during the 2007–2017 period. This was the period when the word ‘gangster’ increasingly became part of Punjab’s public discourse,” he said.

He said the situation continued during the 2017–2022 Congress government. “Instead of effectively dismantling these networks, the Congress government even brought a gangster from Uttar Pradesh to a Punjab jail and gave him VIP treatment. The Uttar Pradesh Government had to approach the Supreme Court seeking his return,” he said.

Contrasting this with the Bhagwant Mann Government’s approach, Baltej Pannu said, “We changed this approach. The Punjab Police launched a sustained crackdown against gangsters and continued pursuing them even after they fled abroad. More than a dozen gangsters have so far been brought back from foreign countries through sustained efforts by the Punjab Police.”

He said those brought back include Sachin Bishnoi, Manpreet Singh alias Pita, Ramanjit Singh alias Romi, Parminder Singh alias Pindi, Anmol Bishnoi, Amritpal alias Mehro, Gurvinder Singh and Jobandeep Singh alias Joban Billa.

Baltej Pannu said, “Anmol Bishnoi, considered among the major gangsters and a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was brought back from the United States. Amritpal alias Mehro, accused of murdering an Instagram influencer before fleeing abroad, was brought from Dubai. Gurvinder Singh was brought from Malaysia.”

He further said, “Two days ago, the AGTF brought gangster Amritpal alias Amrit Dalam from Moldova. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the team and appreciated its efforts.”

Baltej Pannu said another major gangster, Karamveer Singh alias Karamveer Deo (also Dev), has also been brought into the process of being returned to Punjab. “Karamveer Singh alias Karamveer Deo, also known as Dev, is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. He has been deported from Canada and is being brought to Punjab by the AGTF team after his arrest at Delhi airport,” he said.

“This demonstrates the Mann Government’s determination that no gangster involved in crime in Punjab can consider any part of the world a safe hiding place,” Baltej Pannu said.

Highlighting the strengthening of the Punjab Police, he said, “The Punjab Government has significantly strengthened and modernised the Punjab Police. This is not merely about providing better vehicles. We have equipped our personnel with advanced technology and equipment.”

He said this technological strengthening has directly enhanced the police force’s ability to prevent crimes and apprehend gangsters. Referring to the recent Ludhiana encounter, Baltej Pannu said, “The police had prior information about a planned attack on a blood donation camp. This information enabled the police to act before the criminals could execute their plan.”

Baltej Pannu said the Punjab Police is pursuing criminals even in countries with which India does not have an extradition treaty. “The Punjab Police is pursuing criminals even in countries with which India does not have an extradition treaty. At the same time, the cooperation of countries where these gangsters are hiding is also improving because such criminals have become a problem for those countries as well,” he said.