Mridula Ramesh Wins Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026

On 2nd September 2026, Himalayan Echoes — India’s boutique festival of Himalayan literature, art and ecology, held annually at Abbotsford Estate in Nainital since 2016 — held the Curtain Raiser for its 11th edition at the Embassy of Switzerland in New Delhi. The evening saw the announcement of the winner of the Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026 (2nd edition) which went to Mridula Ramesh.

Himalayan Echoes, for the first time in its ten-year history, hosted a public event outside Nainital, widening its network ahead of the main festival on 30–31 October 2026 at Abbotsford Estate.

At the function presided over by Her Excellency Mrs. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India and Bhutan, the winner of the Radisson Himalayan Echoes Nature Prize 2026), was unveiled. This year the honour went to Mridula Ramesh for her pioneering leadership in climate resilience, water security, and sustainable waste management. Founder of the Sundaram Climate Institute and author of The Climate Solution, Watershed, and The Pralaya Prophecy, she blends scientific rigour with compelling storytelling to turn climate research into practical, community-driven action — making an enduring contribution to environmental stewardship. The jury which was tasked with deciding the winner consisted of Namita Gokhale (Co-founder Jaipur Literature Festival ), Janhavi Prasada, Founder Himalayan Echoes and Sanjoy K Roy (Co Founder Jaipur Literature Festival).