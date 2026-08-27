Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna will not be discontinued as long as AAP Govt is in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

On Raksha Bandhan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday fulfilled the role of a ‘brother’ by transferring ₹52.20 crore in Sanman Rashi to 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis, while recognising their tireless contribution in taking the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna to women across Punjab. The Chief Minister said the dedicated efforts of Satkar Sakhis had enabled the registration of more than 75 lakh women under the scheme and helped ensure that Sanman Rashi reached the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries.

Highlighting the scale of the initiative, the Chief Minister noted that 76.11 lakh women had been registered under the scheme so far, with ₹2,381 crore already transferred to the accounts of 68.06 lakh women. His government had set a target of connecting one crore women with the scheme, while Satkar Sakhis would receive ₹300 for every registration, enabling them to earn more than ₹200 crore through the initiative. The Chief Minister said the Punjab government’s commitment to women’s welfare would remain unwavering and the Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna would not be discontinued as long as the AAP government remained in power in Punjab. During this, AAP Punjab Women Wing President and MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur, MLA Dr. Jeevanjot Kaur, MLA Inderjit Kaur, and Cabinet Ministers Aman Arora and Harbhajan Singh ETO were also present.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “On the pious occasion of Rakhi, our government is fulfilling the promise made to our sisters. Today, I participated virtually in the ‘Satkar Sakhis Sanman Programme’ at Goindwal Sahib. Under the ‘Mawan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojna’, the ‘Sanman Rashi’ is being transferred into the accounts of more than 75 lakh women. My heartfelt thanks to all the ‘Satkar Sakhis’ who helped needy families with registration and filling out forms. Your names will be written in history for this noble service. Many congratulations and heartfelt thanks to all the Satkar Sakhis for taking this major government scheme to every household and ensuring that the honorarium reaches women’s bank accounts.”

Addressing a gathering virtually during a function organised to disburse incentives to Satkar Sakhis, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that his government had given a special Rakhi bonanza to women beneficiaries by releasing their instalment of financial assistance on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. “Our government has launched the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna in recognition of the dignity and respect of women. I appeal to all the remaining eligible women to get themselves registered under the scheme and avail its benefits,” he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out, “Women beneficiaries above the age of 18 years are receiving notifications on their mobile phones regarding financial assistance of ₹1,000, while SC women are receiving ₹1,500. The assistance is being transferred directly into their bank accounts, while 97% of women in Punjab are expected to benefit from the scheme. The state government has allocated ₹9,300 crore in the budget for this initiative.”

He noted, “This financial assistance may not make women rich, but it will certainly provide them dignity and self-respect. Women deserve the highest respect because they are the source of life itself, and the blessings of mothers and sisters can help overcome every challenge in the world.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that strengthening women’s financial autonomy is essential for improving household welfare, promoting gender equity and enhancing women’s participation in social and economic decision-making. “Our government is committed to the well-being and empowerment of women and no stone will be left unturned in this direction,” he added.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Chief Minister said, “I have fulfilled the role of a ‘brother’ by transferring ₹52.20 crore to 1.37 lakh Satkar Sakhis. Satkar Sakhis had played a crucial role in making the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna a huge success, as their dedicated efforts had made possible the registration of more than 75 lakh women under the scheme.”

He added, “Satkar Sakhis have played a crucial role in taking this scheme to women across Punjab. Their dedicated efforts have enabled more than 75 lakh women to get registered under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that Satkar Sakhis will receive ₹300 for every registration and that the first instalment of ₹51.20 crore has already been released at the rate of ₹100 per registration. “Our government has set a target of connecting one crore women with the scheme. Satkar Sakhis will earn more than ₹200 crore through this initiative,” he added.

The Chief Minister noted, “Out of the 76.11 lakh women registered so far, financial assistance of ₹2,381 crore has already been transferred to the accounts of 68.06 lakh women. This is the only scheme in the country that provides an honorarium to every woman above 18 years of age without any conditions.”

He said that the welfare initiative of Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna would not be discontinued as long as the AAP government remains in power in Punjab. “In households where ₹3,000 to ₹4,500 has already been disbursed, a relationship of trust has been built between Satkar Sakhis and the women beneficiaries. This relationship will be further strengthened when the phones of beneficiaries once again buzz with notifications on Raksha Bandhan as new installments are issued. I am hopeful that women will use this money judiciously for buying new clothes, medicines or repaying debt. I am happy to see that this money is being put to good use,” said the Chief Minister.