Mumbai based Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd., announced the launch of India’s 1st Social Exchange Platform, professor Suhas Pednekar, Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai on the auspicious occasion of India’s 72nd Independence Day. The occasion also saw the launch of Swachhagraha at the University of Mumbai by inaugurating Swachh Lab and Aquatm – Water ATM, vending clean water at Re 1/- per litre, at the Garware Institute of Career & Education Development (GICED), University of Mumbai.

Swachhagraha is a unique all-inclusive multi-stakeholder-socio-economic innovation by Aquakraft Projects Pvt Ltd., where need meets the deed. Swachh is an acronym for sanitation & water for Community Health & Hygiene. Agraha is an invitation to all stakeholders across volunteers, donors, non-profits, NGOs, social financial institutions, corporates, multilateral agencies, elected representatives such as corporators/MLAs/MPs/Government institutional stakeholders. Academia to join a movement for clean, green, healthy and new India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Medha Tapiawala – Director of Garware Institute of Career & Education Development said, “It is indeed a great honor for us to have launched Swachhagraha at the University of Mumbai from Garware Institute of Career & Education Development on India’s 72nd Independence Day at the hands our vice-chancellor Professor Suhas Pednekar. Garware has a corporate-academic partnership with Aquakraft where we have embarked on several student development initiatives across skill building, social internship & incubation. The swachh lab is a unique initiative that not only inculcates student volunteerism but also creates an impactful Social Internship Program for Students. The swachh lab will act as a knowledge centre where a lot of testing, calibration & analytics will take place. In the next phase, Swachh lab will offer live projects to the students and eventually act as an Incubation centre.”

Lauding the initiative professor Suhas Pedenekar appreciated the Water ATM initiative and said that the University will have more of these for the benefit of the students, teaching & non-teaching staff. While addressing a large gathering of students he urged them to look beyond academics and commit themselves to a case that could impact the society and nation at large. He encouraged the partnership of Aquakraft & Garware in creating programs that have a great impact on mankind.

Professor vice-chancellor, Dr Ravindra Kulkarni was impressed to see Aquakraft’s Aquatam-Water ATM that works on gravity, does not waste with no sludge making the process clean & green. In a day and age where water is scarce resource, technologies & innovations like these are the need of the day he averred while advising students to be more water conscious and innovate continuously. He likened Swachhagraha, a revolution for clean green, healthy & new India to sulabh who are pioneers in the community toilet space and wished all support to proliferate the program far & wide.

“It is great honour and privilege for us to have the vice-chancellor professor Suhas Pedenkar, pro-vice-chancellor Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni and Registrar Dr Kamble for the launch of Swachhagraha at the University of Mumbai. This shows their deep commitment to our beloved honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. We are very happy to have the vice-chancellor to inaugurate www.swachhagraha.com, India’s 1st social exchange platform by registering as the 1st volunteer. We are grateful to our digital partners 1md1 for having created the entire digital strategy of Swachhagraha. Our entire effort was highly vindicated when pro-VC Dr. Ravindra Kulkarni appreciated our green approach as the need of the hour & likened Swachhagraha to a pioneering initiative like sulabh,” said “SwachhShree” Dr. Subramanya Kusnur, founder chairman of Aquakraft Group and architect of Swachhagraha.

