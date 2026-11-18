Mumbai is getting ready for an extraordinary evening of entertainment, where fine dining meets theatre, mystery and music in an experience unlike any other. What if dinner came with a murder mystery? What if the table became your front-row seat, the meal became part of the narrative, and you didn’t just watch the story, you became part of it?

Club Dazzle, is all set to stage where ‘Murder on the Menu’, a new immersive entertainment experience from Wizard Theatricals Productions in collaboration with Fairmont Mumbai, which brings together fine dining, theatre, music, dance and mystery in one unforgettable evening.

Set within Fairmont Mumbai, ‘Murder on the Menu’ will transport a select number of guests into the world of Club Dazzle, a retro-style setting where a theatrical murder mystery unfolds around them. Conceptualised and directed by Viraf Sarkari , the production combines live performance and musical storytelling with a specially curated dining experience, creating an evening where the action extends beyond the stage and into the room.