Friday, May 16, 2025
  • NABET Score 2025: Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad Among Top Schools In The Country

NABET Score 2025: Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad Among Top Schools In The Country

The feat coincides with 100% pass rate in CBSE Grade XII, with all 95 candidates securing first division

NABET Score 2025: Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad Among Top Schools In The Country


It’s a double bonanza for Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad (AVMA), which has been transforming lives of academically gifted yet economically disadvantaged students since 2008.
Coinciding with the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Grade XII results on May 13, AVMA has scored a commendable 232 out of 250, joining the league of top-tier schools in the country and topping the list among institutions for the underprivileged category. This is as per the latest rating by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) under Quality Council of India (QCI).


Earlier in 2020, AVMA became the first cost-free school in the country to get accredited by NABET under QCI.
The latest accomplishment is in line with Adani Foundation’s mission to provide inclusive, high-quality education while fostering holistic development. The CBSE Grade XII results are the icing on the NABET cake. AVMA recorded a stellar 100% pass rate, with all 95 candidates securing first division. Alvina Roy and Jay Bavaskar scored 97.6% each in Humanities and Science stream, respectively. In February, AVMA was adjudged the ‘National Winner’ in the category of ‘School for Underprivileged/Right to Education (RTE) Implementation’ and received the ‘Samagra Shiksha Award’ from Dr Sukanata Majumdar, Minister of State for Education.

AVMA integrates the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were adopted by the United Nations in 2015, into its curriculum, ensuring a global perspective in its pedagogical approach. The school also collaborates with esteemed organisations such as United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund
(UNICEF), Gujarat Science Centre and National Institute of Education (NIE) Singapore, focusing on developing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curricula tailored specifically to the Indian context over the past three years. Among AVMA’s noteworthy recognitions are the International Green School Award
by Green Mentors, presented at Cornell University, New York, USA; and its certification as a ‘Kindness School’ by Random Acts of Kindness. These accolades epitomise the school’s dedication to environmental stewardship and fostering kindness as integral aspects of education.

Adani Vidya Mandir schools serve over 3,000 students through four campuses:
Ahmedabad and Bhadreshwar in Gujarat, Surguja in Chhattisgarh and
Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

