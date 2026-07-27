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Home > Press Release > Negligence in Online Review Meetings Will No Longer Be Tolerated; Yogi Govt Fixes Strict Accountability

Negligence in Online Review Meetings Will No Longer Be Tolerated; Yogi Govt Fixes Strict Accountability

There will be no scope for absence or unauthorized representation. In this regard, Director of Education (Basic) Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi has issued clear instructions to all Assistant Directors of Education (Basic) and District Basic Education Officers.

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 19:03 IST

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Basic Education Department has further tightened the online review mechanism in line with the government’s commitment to accountable, disciplined and result-oriented governance. It will now be mandatory for the Assistant Director of Education (Basic) at the divisional level and the District Basic Education Officer at the district level to participate in every online review meeting conducted by the Directorate. 
 
There will be no scope for absence or unauthorized representation. In this regard, Director of Education (Basic) Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi has issued clear instructions to all Assistant Directors of Education (Basic) and District Basic Education Officers.
 
The instructions state that the expected level of participation from several districts had not been observed during important online review meetings held from time to time. In many cases, the District Basic Education Officers themselves did not attend the meetings, nor was the presence of any authorized senior officer ensured. 
 
Considering this is inconsistent with administrative accountability, a clear system has now been implemented. All officers will participate in meetings only through their official email IDs so that participants’ identities are verified, and the review process becomes more transparent and effective.
 
According to the new instructions, the Assistant Director of Education (Basic) at the divisional level and the District Basic Education Officer at the district level will personally participate in every online review meeting. If they are unable to attend due to unavoidable official reasons, they must formally authorize a senior subordinate officer to attend the meeting on their behalf so that representation from no division or district is affected.
 
The instructions clearly state that joining a meeting from the same district or division through multiple devices and separate login IDs will not be permitted. If the presence of more than one officer is required, all officers must sit together at one location and participate in the meeting through a single authorized login ID. This will eliminate technical disorder and make the review process more systematic.
 
The Basic Education Department believes that the mandatory presence of senior officers will improve the quality of review meetings, ensure the timely implementation of decisions, and further accelerate the monitoring and execution of schemes in accordance with the priorities of the government.
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Negligence in Online Review Meetings Will No Longer Be Tolerated; Yogi Govt Fixes Strict Accountability
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