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Home > Press Release > NIA Special Court Sentences Key Accused In Bengaluru Al-hind ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case

NIA Special Court Sentences Key Accused In Bengaluru Al-hind ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case

According to the NIA, Rehaman participated in conspiracy meetings in Gurappanapalya masterminded by prime accused Mehaboob Pasha to plan targeted killings and incite communal violence.

A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Bengaluru has sentenced Syed Fasiur Rehaman to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 48,000 fine for his involvement in the proscribed Al-Hind ISIS terror conspiracy case.
A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Bengaluru has sentenced Syed Fasiur Rehaman to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a Rs 48,000 fine for his involvement in the proscribed Al-Hind ISIS terror conspiracy case.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-30 14:35 IST

A Special Court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has convicted and sentenced accused Syed Fasiur Rehaman, in a terror conspiracy case linked to the proscribed ISIS terrorist organisation, to 7 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment along with a fine of Rs. 48,000/-.

The case was originally registered by Karnataka State Police on 10th January 2020 in Bengaluru and was taken over and re-registered by NIA on 23rd January 2020 as RC-04/2020/NIA/DLI (Al-Hind ISIS case). Till date, NIA has filed 3 chargesheets against 20 accused. Previously, Haneef Khan was convicted on 14th July 2026, after pleading guilty during the trial, which began in October 2025. According to the NIA investigation, the conspiracy was masterminded by Mehaboob Pasha, the prime accused in the case, who held several meetings at his residence in Gurappanapalya, Bengaluru. In these meetings, the accused planned to carry out targeted killings to incite communal riots and further the anti-national agenda of the proscribed ISIS terror outfit.

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Convicted accused Syed Fasiur Rehaman @ Syed Faseeh Ur Rehman was found to have participated in the conspiracy meetings and to have purchased tents and knives from a Decathlon Sports showroom for jungle-camp training of Al-Hind group members. The aim of the conspiracy was to establish an ISIS/Daesh wilayah (province).

As part of the continued investigation, NIA is attempting to trace the online handler who planned and conspired to set up the module involved in the conspiracy.

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NIA Special Court Sentences Key Accused In Bengaluru Al-hind ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case
Tags: NIA Special Court BengaluruSyed Fasiur Rehaman Conviction

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NIA Special Court Sentences Key Accused In Bengaluru Al-hind ISIS Terror Conspiracy Case
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