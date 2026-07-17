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Home > Press Release > Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The meeting was informed that, with this objective, 'PRAGATI', meaning 'Park for Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, GPU Clusters and Advanced Technical Innovation', will be developed over an area of approximately 75 acres in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh to Create History Again on July 12 (Sunday), 35 Crore Saplings to Be Planted Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Photo:ANI
Uttar Pradesh to Create History Again on July 12 (Sunday), 35 Crore Saplings to Be Planted Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. Photo:ANI

Published By: NewsX Webdesk
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 15:36 IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the preparation of a comprehensive action plan to make Uttar Pradesh a national leader in robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and other emerging technologies. 
 
During a review meeting of the Information Technology and Electronics Department on Thursday, CM Yogi stated, “The ‘PRAGATI’ (PRAGATI) project to be developed in Noida will provide the state with a world-class foundation for robotics and advanced manufacturing, while the U Hubs being established in Lucknow and Noida will emerge as major centres of deep tech innovation by bringing research, innovation, startups, industry, investors and educational institutions onto a common platform.” 
 
He added, “Work should be carried out with the objective of making Uttar Pradesh not merely a consumer of new technologies, but a global centre for research, innovation and high-technology-based manufacturing.”
 
The Chief Minister remarked, “Artificial Intelligence and robotics are the principal foundations of the coming industrial revolution. Therefore, while world-class manufacturing infrastructure should be developed on one hand, a strong deep tech ecosystem promoting research, innovation and entrepreneurship should also be created on the other. An effective coordination mechanism should be established among industry, educational and research institutions, startups, investors and technology experts so that new technologies can rapidly move from laboratories to industry, enabling Uttar Pradesh to emerge as a major hub for global technology investment.”
 
The meeting was informed that, with this objective, ‘PRAGATI’, meaning ‘Park for Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, GPU Clusters and Advanced Technical Innovation’, will be developed over an area of approximately 75 acres in Noida. This will be India’s first integrated robotics and advanced manufacturing cluster, where state-of-the-art facilities such as a robotics testing and certification centre, rapid prototyping and manufacturing facility, AI compute infrastructure, motion capture lab, physical AI data centre, startup incubation and co-working spaces will be developed. 
 
In addition, a comprehensive industrial ecosystem comprising global manufacturing companies, component manufacturers, research and development centres, and specialised service providers will also be established.
 
The meeting was also informed that Noida is the most suitable location for this project due to its electronics manufacturing ecosystem, excellent connectivity, Jewar International Airport, Dedicated Freight Corridor, Defence Industrial Corridor, and strong industrial and academic base. The project aims to make the state a national centre for robotics and high-technology-based manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports, generate more than one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities, and ensure gross value addition of more than Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years.
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Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

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Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

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Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Noida to develop the country’s largest Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Centre, ‘PRAGATI’ project to gain momentum: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

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