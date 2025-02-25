NXT Conclave 2025: PM Modi To Inaugurate Global Forum For Innovation and Progress, Bringing Together World Leaders, Policymakers And Industry Experts

Global leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers are set to converge at NXT 2025, a high-profile innovation conclave at The Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from February 28 to March 1. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating the conclave, the forum will spotlight emerging technologies, governance, and global challenges through 20 high-impact sessions.

NXT 2025, a premier global platform for innovation, collaboration, and progress, is set to convene at The Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, India, from February 28 to March 1, 2025. The conclave will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India. The conclave will bring together world leaders, policymakers, and experts from diverse industries. Designed as a hub for intellectual discourse and groundbreaking initiatives, NXT 2025 aspires to drive global progress by promoting meaningful dialogue and actionable solutions.

NXT Conclave Speakers

The event will feature an esteemed lineup of over hundred speakers, including global leaders like Hon. Tony Abbott, former Prime Minister of Australia, alongside Guest of Honour Rt. Hon. Stephen Harper, former Prime Minister of Canada, and Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, former President of Sri Lanka.

With a comprehensive agenda comprising 20 high-impact sessions, the conclave will cover critical areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Space, Health, Medicine, Water, Green Energy, Governance, Law, and Defence.

Beyond its thematic sessions, NXT 2025 will highlight key impact drivers and transformative projects spanning Cyber Security, Finance, Sports, Travel, Science, Media, Augmented Reality, Wearables, Democracy, and Indo-Pacific strategies.

NXT to Establish a Global Forum

NXT is the brainchild of Mr. Kartikeya Sharma, a Member of Parliament in India’s Rajya Sabha. Kartikeya brings a legacy of leadership and governance to this initiative. His extensive experience includes serving on the Parliamentary Committees on Communication & IT, Subordinate Legislation, Rules & Privileges, and as a member of the Indian Council of World Affairs. His vision is complemented by Dr. Aishwarya Pandit Sharma, who serves as the Chairperson of NXT.

With a mission to establish a not-for-profit global forum, NXT aims to provide a premier space in India where government leaders, entrepreneurs, industry captains, and thinkers can exchange ideas, shape policies, and propel innovations. Additionally, the conclave will feature a World Fair-style exposition, offering visitors an immersive experience showcasing cutting-edge technologies and advancements that define the future.

NXT 2025 is powered by Adani and supported by institutional partners, including the Indian Space Association, The Sunday Guardian Foundation, and the American Jewish Committee. The conclave is further strengthened by key hospitality, realty, and tourism partners, such as Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, Green Circle, Swastik Green, and the Tourism Finance Corporation of India. NewsX serves as the official media partner, ensuring extensive coverage of this milestone event.

