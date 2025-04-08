Odisha Chief Minister’s New Delhi Visit Yields Significant Industrial Achievements

The two-day visit of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, to New Delhi has culminated in a series of significant outcomes aimed at bolstering the state’s industrial landscape.

The two-day visit of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, to New Delhi has culminated in a series of significant outcomes aimed at bolstering the state’s industrial landscape. The visit, held on April 7th and 8th, 2025, was marked by strategic engagements and partnerships that are expected to accelerate economic growth and position Odisha as a formidable hub for industry, particularly in the petrochemical and technology sectors. As a major step forward, the Government of Odisha signed a series of high-value Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading industry players in New Delhi. The highlight was the agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for setting up a Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project in Odisha, entailing an investment of ₹98,880 crore. The initiative is expected to generate around 67,000 jobs and significantly enhance the state’s petrochemical infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities.

Key Highlights of the Visit: MoU signing and the Mega Roadshow.

The program began with a welcome address by Shri Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary, Odisha, followed by remarks from Shri A S Sahney, Chairman, IOCL. A video on the chemicals sector ecosystem and a presentation by Shri Hemant Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and MSME, showcased Odisha’s industrial growth strategy.

One of the most significant highlights of the event was the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Odisha and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) for the establishment of a Dual-Feed Naphtha Cracker Project. This landmark agreement is expected to bring in investments of over INR 58,042 cr. Generating employment for 24,000 people.

In addition to the MoU with IOCL, agreements were also signed with the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL) and Petronet LNG. These partnerships reinforce Odisha’s strategic role in India’s petrochemical landscape and reflect a commitment to sustainable industrial development, import substitution, and a resilient supply chain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Overall, 13 MoUs were signed amounting to INR 103090 crores, significantly enhancing the state’s capabilities in across sectors. The projects are expected to generate around 95,915 employment opportunities, fostering regional economic growth and boosting industrial activity.

The event was addressed by Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Hon’ble Minister for Industries and Skill Development & Technical Education, Odisha, followed by Union Ministers Shri Jual Oram (Tribal Affairs), Shri Dharmendra Pradhan (Education), and Shri Hardeep Singh Puri (Petroleum and Natural Gas), who lauded Odisha’s proactive approach to industrialization.

Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, in his keynote address, emphasized Odisha’s vision to emerge as a petrochemical and manufacturing hub. He stated, “Today’s MoU with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. is a landmark moment in Odisha’s industrial journey. It reflects not just a shared vision but a strong belief in the state’s potential to lead India’s petrochemical revolution from the east. Paradip, with its strategic location and evolving infrastructure, is poised to become a transformative industrial hub—much like Dahej in the west… Odisha is ready, and we invite you to invest in our bright future. Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai.”

Engagement with Industry Leaders

The visit featured productive one-on-one meetings with notable industry leaders from various sectors at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. Chief Minister Majhi engaged in discussions with representatives from a diverse array of companies, including:

Kiri Industries : Focused on setting up a specialty chemical production unit.

Himadri Specialty Chemical Ltd. : Planning to revamp a tyres manufacturing unit in Balasore.

SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd. : A leading bottler in India, expanding manufacturing capacity within Odisha.

Chowgule Group : Exploring the establishment of a shipbuilding and repair unit in the state.

Inox GFL Group : Looking to invest in the chemical sector, specifically after acquiring Gujarat Fluorochemicals.

Bombay Dyeing Mfg. Co. Ltd. : Discussed potential investments in home furnishing and textiles.

These interactions demonstrated a significant investor interest in establishing manufacturing units that would contribute to local economic development and job creation. Additionally, discussions with the Association of Indian Manufacturers of Medical Devices (AIMED), Toy Association of India, United States India Business Council, and others highlighted the growing interest in various sectors, including medical devices and apparel.

Commitment to Economic Growth

During the visit, Chief Minister Majhi assured industry leaders of the Odisha government’s unwavering commitment to facilitating economic growth. He emphasized the administration’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure, streamlining regulatory processes, and investing in skill development that aligns with industry needs.

The impact of the MoUs signed during this visit is expected to be multifaceted:

Job Creation : With significant investments, the establishment of manufacturing units is expected to create thousands of jobs across various sectors, directly benefiting local communities. Economic Diversification : The emphasis on diverse sectors, from petrochemicals to textiles and food processing, will contribute to the economic resilience of Odisha, reducing dependency on a single sector. Infrastructure Development : Investments will enhance Odisha’s infrastructure capabilities, including transportation, utilities, and technology systems, creating a robust environment for business operations. Skill Development : Collaborations with industry leaders will facilitate skill development initiatives, ensuring the local workforce is equipped to meet the demands of rapidly evolving industries. Boosting Exports : Enhanced manufacturing capabilities in sectors such as chemicals and textiles will position Odisha as a key player in national and international export markets.



Overall Impact and Future Prospects

This visit to New Delhi has successfully highlighted Odisha’s potential as a growing industrial hub in Eastern India. The agreements signed, alongside the fruitful discussions held, are expected to yield substantial long-term benefits for the state’s economy.

The Government of Odisha remains focused on creating a thriving industrial ecosystem that supports innovation and improves the quality of life for its citizens. The outcomes of this visit mark a positive step forward and promise a transformative impact on Odisha’s industrial landscape.

As Odisha embarks on this exciting journey, the Chief Minister looks forward to continued collaboration with industry leaders and stakeholders to realize the immense potential that the state holds.

The visit marked a significant step forward in Odisha’s industrial journey. Under the strong and visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, the state reaffirmed its mission to become a leading hub for investment, innovation, and inclusive growth. The signed MoUs and industry engagements reflect growing investor confidence and a clear path toward sustainable economic development powered by proactive governance and strategic vision.