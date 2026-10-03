On Gandhi Jayanti, Union Minister Jual Oram Pays Floral Tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram participated in cleanliness and awareness activities with students at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS), Bazpur, in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand on Friday.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Union Minister paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri. He thereafter participated in a cleanliness drive organised in the school premises along with students, teachers and members of the local community and administered the cleanliness pledge. He also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

Interacting with the students, Jual Oram emphasised the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the school, hostel and surrounding areas. He sensitised the students towards cleanliness, environmental conservation and responsible citizenship and called upon them to encourage positive behavioural change in their families and villages as well. He said that cleanliness is not merely an activity but a value to be adopted throughout life, contributing significantly to better health, dignity, environmental protection and sustainable development.

During the programme, the Union Minister held an interaction with the students and enquired about their studies, interests and future aspirations. He encouraged them to study diligently and strive to achieve their goals. Shri Oram also visited exhibitions and displays prepared by the students on waste management, waste segregation, sustainable development and environmental conservation, and appreciated their efforts.

Addressing the students, the Union Minister said that children possess immense talent and that providing them with quality education, adequate resources and sufficient opportunities to progress is a shared responsibility of the Government and society. He said that ensuring quality education, better facilities and equal opportunities for children from tribal areas and connecting them with the mainstream of development is a priority of the Government.

Shri Jual Oram said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Central Government is continuously working to strengthen the quality of education and facilities in remote and tribal areas and to provide better opportunities to children and youth. He said that the endeavour is to enable talented children from tribal communities to achieve new heights in education and play an important role in nation-building.

The Union Minister said that efforts would be made to equip Eklavya Model Residential School, Bazpur, with the necessary facilities and resources and develop it as a centre of excellence. He emphasised creating an academic environment in the school that, in terms of facilities and educational quality, moves towards the standards of reputed institutions such as Sainik Schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Shri Oram urged the students to adopt responsible behaviour in their daily lives and actively contribute to building a clean and healthy nation. He said that inculcating the values of cleanliness, environmental conservation and civic responsibility among tribal students is an important step towards strengthening the collective resolve of ‘Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat’.

He said that inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of transforming cleanliness into a nationwide people’s movement and the vision of ‘Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat’, the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2026’ campaign is promoting cleanliness, environmental conservation and public participation across the country.

Students, teachers, school staff and representatives of the local community participated enthusiastically in the programme. Various activities relating to personal hygiene, waste segregation, environmental awareness and public participation were promoted during the event. The programme also demonstrated the ‘Whole-of-Government’ approach and community participation in the cleanliness campaign.

The Union Minister inspected the cleanliness and arrangements at the school premises and held discussions with officials and public representatives on various issues related to the development of the school. District Magistrate, Udham Singh Nagar, Shri Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Chief Development Officer Shri Divesh Shashani, officials of the district administration, representatives of the State Government, the Principal, teachers and staff of the school, and representatives of the local community were present on the occasion.

The visit of the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs to Uttarakhand is providing an opportunity for interaction with local stakeholders and officials on issues related to tribal education and welfare through Eklavya Model Residential Schools. During his visit, the Minister is also participating in various programmes related to senior citizens’ welfare, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and tribal education.