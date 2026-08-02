Our Govt Has Taken Punjab From 27th To No.1 In School Education Across Country: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday dedicated two new Schools of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj in Ludhiana, taking the district’s tally to 16 Schools of Eminence. The new campuses, equipped with modern classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, an auditorium and other advanced facilities, are part of the Punjab Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public education and provide world-class learning infrastructure to students.

Asserting that sustained investment in education has transformed government schools into institutions of excellence, the Chief Minister said improved infrastructure, overseas teacher training and modern teaching practices have led to a growing preference for government schools among parents. Bhagwant Singh Mann said Punjab has risen from 27th to the number one position in school education across the country, reaffirming his government’s commitment to building a healthy, educated and drug-free Punjab through quality education for every child.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Interacts With Students, Visits Classrooms and Laboratories

The Chief Minister also spent considerable time interacting with students during his visit to the newly inaugurated School of Eminence. He visited classrooms, science laboratories and other academic facilities, where he took stock of the modern infrastructure and interacted with students about their studies, scientific experiments and learning experience. Bhagwant Singh Mann also met teachers and school staff, appreciating their dedication towards strengthening the education system in the state.

During the visit, several students enthusiastically sought the Chief Minister’s autograph, while some presented him with hand-made portraits as a token of affection and gratitude. During the function, a parent also presented the Chief Minister with a bouquet and lauded the Punjab Government’s path-breaking initiatives to transform the education sector under his leadership.

Sharing a few snippets from this momentous occasion, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated on X: “It was a matter of immense pride and satisfaction to inaugurate the new School of Eminence building in Ludhiana today. The outstanding learning environment in our government schools is encouraging students to leave private schools and enrol here. Punjab today ranks number one in school education, and this year 882 students from our government schools have qualified NEET while more than 125 have cleared JEE Main. Through quality education, we are building the “Rangla Punjab” our children dream of. Inquilab Zindabad.”

Addressing the gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Today is a historic day for the people of Punjab, especially for the residents of Ludhiana. Two new School of Eminence buildings at Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj are being dedicated to the people. With these two additions, Ludhiana now has 16 Schools of Eminence, making it the first district in Punjab with the highest number of Schools of Eminence.”

The Chief Minister said, “After leading Punjab’s Industrial Revolution, Ludhiana is now emerging as a frontrunner in the state’s Education Revolution. The School of Eminence model has been instrumental in significantly reducing the gap between rich and poor in access to quality education. Today, children from ordinary families are receiving facilities that are even better than those available in many private schools.”

He added, “These schools are helping children from humble backgrounds turn their dreams into reality by imparting them quality education.”

The Chief Minister said, “The School of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar has been completed at a cost of ₹10.62 crore. The new building has been constructed over 8,300 square yards and has 60 rooms, including 27 classrooms, seven modern laboratories, a library, the Principal’s office, a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 500 students and nine washrooms.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “The School of Eminence at Miller Ganj has been completed at a cost of ₹3.48 crore. The new building has been constructed over 1,800 square yards and has 22 rooms, including 11 classrooms, seven laboratories, the Principal’s office and six washrooms. An elevator (lift) has also been installed for the convenience of students. Earlier, a magnificent School of Eminence building was inaugurated at Inderpuri, Ludhiana.”

He further added, “The Inderpuri school is equipped with premium facilities, including a swimming pool and a tennis court. Student enrolment has increased from 1,320 to 1,788, reflecting growing public confidence in government schools.”

The Chief Minister noted, “The infrastructure of 200 government schools in Ludhiana district has been significantly upgraded. Nearly 3 lakh students are studying in government schools across the district. Ludhiana now has 16 Schools of Eminence, 11 Schools of Brilliance and 35 Schools of Happiness.”

He further said, “The state government has prioritised education and has taken path-breaking initiatives in the education sector to transform the lives of people. No freebie or concession cards can eliminate poverty or other social maladies in the state, but education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious cycle by raising their standard of living. Therefore, the government is tirelessly making efforts to improve the standard of education and empower the common people.”

The Chief Minister said, “Due to the strenuous efforts of the state government, Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education. The state government has upgraded primary and middle-school education, strengthened the system, introduced smart classrooms and provided advanced training to teachers. As a result of these efforts, Punjab is excelling in the school education sector and NITI Aayog has released new figures showing that Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann pointed out, “For the last four years, the state government has focused on teacher training, modern teaching methods and smart classrooms, and today Punjab stands at the top. Earlier, Kerala held the top position, but now Punjab has claimed the number one rank with a huge margin. More such efforts will be made in the coming time. Education is the light that illuminates the world by dispelling darkness, and therefore the state government is laying special thrust on it.”

He said, “Our government firmly believes that every child deserves access to quality education irrespective of his or her economic background. Concerted efforts are being made to give further impetus to the education sector. The government’s initiatives are aimed at ensuring that children from common families get the same opportunities to excel as anyone else. Education is the strongest tool for empowering future generations and building a prosperous Punjab, and the state government will leave no stone unturned to strengthen it.”

The Chief Minister said, “When I assumed charge of office, Punjab was ranked 27th in school education. It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that today the state has secured the number one position in this field. While only 80 students from government schools had qualified the NEET examination in 2021, the number has risen to 881 students in 2026, marking the highest-ever achievement by Punjab Government schools. Punjab also pioneered the concept of Parent-Teacher Meetings in government schools, with nearly 24 lakh parents participating. Around 20,000 government school students are being provided free bus transportation, including 12,000 girls.”

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “In Ludhiana, 155 students have qualified the JEE and NEET examinations, while 47 students have cleared the Punjab State Talent Search Examination. Last year, 201 students from Ludhiana represented the district at the national level in various sporting events. They won a total of 25 medals, including seven gold medals, bringing pride to the district and the state.”

Earlier, students including Malika Singh, Keshav Kumar, Rahul, Aishpreet Kaur, Aksha, Sourabh, Aaradhna, Jashdeep Kaur, Lavi and others hailed the Chief Minister for taking path-breaking initiatives to give fillip to the education sector.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and others were also present.