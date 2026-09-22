Party Will Become Stronger Across Majha & Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a major political boost in the Majha region when former MLA Ravinder Singh Brahampura, son of late Ranjit Singh Brahampura, joined AAP along with his supporters. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann welcomed Brahampura and his supporters and formally inducted them into the party.

Welcoming the new leaders into the party, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “People who have good intentions for society and Punjab are always welcome in the Aam Aadmi Party. With the joining of Ravinder Singh Brahampura and his supporters, the party will become stronger in Majha as well as across Punjab. We will all work together to fulfil the dream of developing Punjab and creating a Rangla Punjab.”

The prominent personalities who joined AAP along with Ravinder Singh Brahampura include Kanwardeep Singh Brahampura, Amrik Singh Sarpanch, Harjinder Singh Badshah, Balbir Singh Balli (Director), Jatinder Singh Kairon, Fateh, Block Samiti Member Parminder Singh Kairon, Gurbhej Singh Kairon, Lovepreet Singh Kairon, Baljinder Singh Gohalwar, Gauravdeep Singh Khaira, Jagmeet Hundal and Gurpreet Singh.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “Today, a prominent political family from the Majha region has joined the Aam Aadmi Party with a commitment to the vision of Punjab’s progress. We warmly welcome former Khadoor Sahib MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura, son of veteran leader Jathedar Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, along with his associates into the party. With the joining of Kanwardeep Brahmpura, Ameer Singh Sarpanch, Jatinder Singh Kairon and several other prominent leaders from the region, the party has received a major boost at the grassroots level. Tired of the anti-people policies of traditional political parties, people committed to Punjab’s interests are now standing firmly with our honest government.”

“We will give all these leaders the respect and recognition they deserve in the party, and together we will work to build a prosperous ‘Rangla Punjab’. Punjab now has just one slogan: a fiercely honest government once again. Inquilab Zindabad,” the post concluded.