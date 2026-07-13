Paudhropan Mahabhiyan Is a Mahayagya To Express Gratitude To Mother Earth: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning launched the state-wide Paudhropan Mahayagya 2026 from Gorakhpur, with a record target of planting 35 crore saplings in a single day. Under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, he planted the sacred Triveni (Neem, Peepal and Banyan) saplings near the Bhagwanpur Toll Plaza on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway and also took a selfie. Thereafter, while addressing a public gathering organised at GIDA Sector-28, the Chief Minister said, “The Paudhropan Mahabhiyan is a Mahayagya to express gratitude to Mother Earth. Over the past 9 years, along with the rapid pace of physical development in the state, forest cover has also expanded.”

On his way back to Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister also planted a Maulsari sapling along the Tal Ring Road near RKBK.

Addressing the public gathering, CM Yogi stated, “Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed massive expansion of infrastructure. Along with expressways and highways, an extensive network of roads has been laid. New industries have been established. The scope of urbanisation has expanded and new colonies have been developed. While making a rapid contribution to physical development, this state has also achieved success in expanding forest cover through committed efforts towards environmental conservation. One tree absorbs hundreds of tonnes of carbon dioxide. Over the past 9 years, the increase in Uttar Pradesh’s forest cover has resulted in the absorption of 6 crore 37 lakh 74 thousand 130 tonnes of carbon dioxide and the emission of 4 crore 63 lakh 90 thousand 130 tonnes of oxygen.”

Describing the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan as a Mahayagya to express gratitude to Mother Earth, the Chief Minister stressed the need for every individual to contribute. He informed, “Mother Earth provides all of us with a healthy environment. She gives us the opportunity to move forward, food to fill our stomachs, delicious fruits, water to drink, and fulfils all the necessities of our homes. Our sages, with a spirit of resolve, said about Mother Earth, ‘Mata Bhumih Putro Aham Prithivyah,’ meaning that this Earth is our mother and we are all her sons. It is to fulfil our responsibility towards Mother Earth as her children that Prime Minister Modi ji has given the call for ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam.’ It is a national duty to make the future of the coming generations beautiful.”

CM Yogi described the theme of the plantation drive, ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,’ as very beautiful and said, a mother is the most beautiful gift in the world for every human being and every living creature. We worry about our own health, but we do not care about the health of Mother Earth, who gives us everything. For our own well-being, we must also take care of the well-being of Mother Earth. Plantation is extremely essential for the continuity of all living beings for eternity.

He further added, on Prime Minister Modi’s call, under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, 5 crore saplings were planted this year on June 5, World Environment Day. More than 35 crore saplings were planted last year. So far, 242 crore saplings have been planted in the state over the past 9 years.

The Chief Minister said, “The crisis looming over the environment has also affected the weather cycle. The monsoon has begun nearly a month late. Seeds that should have been sown by June 15 will now be sown on July 15, resulting in a difference of 25 to 30 percent in production. Due to environmental imbalance, there is extreme heat at times and severe cold at others. Warnings about global warming are being issued continuously. There are apprehensions that in the future many cities along the seacoast may face submergence, while other places may suffer severe water scarcity.”

He further informed, during the winter season, there are many cities where conditions become similar to a gas chamber. Alerts have to be issued advising the elderly, the sick and children not to step outside, and if necessary, to wear masks. Why has such a situation arisen? Because nature has been tampered with. Trees were cut indiscriminately, water was overexploited, but no effort was made towards water conservation. Ponds were encroached upon illegally. The price of the selfish tampering with nature by people is now being paid by humanity across the world.

The Chief Minister said, “When the BJP’s double-engine government came to power in 2017, a campaign was launched to replace halogen lights with environment-friendly LED street lights. Sixteen lakh LED street lights were installed across the state, resulting in savings of Rs 100 crore for the state government. At the same time, people were also relieved from the foul smell caused by insects burning to death in halogen lights. The government is promoting renewable energy. Under the PM Surya Ghar Bijli Yojana, people’s electricity bills are being reduced by half. A new source of green energy has been made available to the people.”

He stated, under PM Modi’s vision, free LPG connections were distributed to 10 crore families under the Ujjwala Yojana. These were available only in the black market during the Congress government. Mothers and sisters in 10 crore families have been freed from smoke emitted by traditional cooking stoves. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 2 crore families have benefited from this. As President of the International Solar Alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has called upon the world to adopt this initiative. Ayodhya has become the state’s first Solar City. Solar energy is used for all street lights there.

The Chief Minister said, “We must not only plant saplings but also ensure their proper care. Farmers who have planted trees in their fields also receive financial benefits under the Carbon Credit Finance Scheme.”

Appealing to every individual to become part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, the Chief Minister said, plant at least one sapling in memory of your ancestors and loved ones, and in the name of your family members.

From the stage of the public gathering organised on the occasion of Paudhropan Mahayagya 2026, the Chief Minister released the short film ‘Uttar Pradesh Ke 9 Varsh Ki Harit Gatha’ and the ‘Forestry Calendar’.

The short film showcases the efforts made and achievements attained in environmental conservation in Uttar Pradesh over the past 9 years, while the Forestry Calendar mentions the Forest Department’s action plan for the year 2026-27.

During the programme, CM Yogi presented Moringa saplings to Geeta Devi, Madhura, Ishrawati, Sheela and Kalindi, beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana, for planting in front of their homes. Under the Carbon Credit Finance Scheme, he handed over certificates for the financial assistance to be provided under carbon credit to Narpati (Campierganj, Gorakhpur), who planted more than 700 saplings, Ashfaq Khan (Desahi, Deoria), who planted more than 650 saplings, Ranjana Devi (Hata, Kushinagar), who planted 800 saplings, and Arvind Kumar (Padrauna, Kushinagar), who planted 850 saplings.

At the programme, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Forest and Environment Dr Arun Kumar Saxena said, “Under the guidance of CM Yogi, greenery has increased in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Forest Survey of India, Dehradun report, Uttar Pradesh has advanced to second place in the country in terms of increase in greenery.”

He continues by saying, once today’s plantation drive is completed, the total number of saplings planted in Uttar Pradesh over the past 10 years will reach 275 crore. In this year’s Paudhropan Mahabhiyan, 30 percent of the saplings being planted are fruit-bearing. Construction of the Forestry University announced by the Chief Minister in Gorakhpur will begin soon.



On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla said, “PM Modi and CM Yogi are extremely sensitive towards environmental conservation. They continuously inspire people to undertake plantation. In line with this vision, the Chief Minister has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings in a single day for environmental conservation. Under the Chief Minister’s guidance, Uttar Pradesh has witnessed such massive development that no one could have even imagined.”

Sahjanwa MLA Pradeep Shukla said, “Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, Sahjanwa Assembly constituency is witnessing unprecedented development. The amount of development he has accomplished in 9 years could not have been achieved even in a hundred years.” Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sunil Kumar Chaudhary also welcomed the Chief Minister.

On this occasion, State Government Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad, Rajya Sabha Member Sangeeta Yadav, MLC and BJP State Vice President Dr Dharmendra Singh, MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Shriram Chauhan, Rajesh Tripathi, Vipin Singh, Dr Vimlesh Paswan, Mahendrapal Singh and Sarwan Nishad, State Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, Gorakhpur Nodal Officer for Plantation Maha Yagya Suhas L.Y., BJP Regional President Vinod Rai, District President Janardan Tiwari, former District President Yudhishthir Singh, Block Pramukh Dileep Yadav and others were prominently present.