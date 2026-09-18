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Home > Press Release > People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister said, “The scheme was launched on November 9, 2025, and in its first phase, around four lakh pilgrims undertook journeys to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi.”
The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister said, “The scheme was launched on November 9, 2025, and in its first phase, around four lakh pilgrims undertook journeys to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi.”

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 12:20 IST

Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond today said that the Bhagwant Mann Government’s Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme has facilitated 5,10,807 pilgrims to undertake pilgrimages to various religious destinations in and outside Punjab. He said the scheme is aimed at facilitating elderly residents who wish to visit religious places by providing them travel and other essential facilities free of cost.
 
In a press conference,Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said, “The Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Scheme has facilitated 5,10,807 pilgrims to undertake pilgrimages to various religious destinations in and outside Punjab. At present, 95 AC buses are being operated under the scheme and have so far completed 12,485 trips.”
 
The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister said, “The scheme was launched on November 9, 2025, and in its first phase, around four lakh pilgrims undertook journeys to Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Mata Naina Devi.”
 
He said, “The scheme was expanded on August 12, 2026, to include additional religious destinations such as Shri Khatu Shyam-Salasar Balaji Dham, Haridwar-Rishikesh and Mathura-Vrindavan.”
 
Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said, “Under the expanded scheme, people aged 50 years and above are eligible to undertake the pilgrimage. The Punjab Government is providing AC sleeper bus travel, accommodation and food free of cost to eligible pilgrims.”
 
The Tourism Minister said, “Special arrangements have been made to ensure the safety, security and convenience of pilgrims during the journey. A team of general and medical attendants is deployed on every bus, while dedicated teams are stationed at the destinations to facilitate the pilgrims.”
 
He said, “Arrangements for pilgrims include air-conditioned accommodation with adequate washroom facilities, along with food and other necessary amenities during the pilgrimage.”
 
“The devotees are very happy and satisfied during the journey and often sing bhajans along the way. I pray that every journey is safe and auspicious and that the pilgrims return happily after paying obeisance at the religious places,” said the Tourism Minister.
 
He further said, “On completion of the pilgrimage, devotees would also be provided prasad and a souvenir brass glass.”
 
The Tourism Minister said, “The scheme is open to eligible people irrespective of their area, caste or religion. The initiative seeks to facilitate elderly residents who wish to visit religious places and pay obeisance.”
 
Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond said, “Clear directions have been issued by CM Bhagwant Singh Mann to ensure that every pilgrim is provided proper facilities and assistance throughout the journey. The concerned teams have been instructed to remain available for the convenience of pilgrims and to ensure the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage.”
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People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

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People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond
People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond
People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond
People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond
People Aged 50 Years & Above Eligible For Free AC Sleeper Bus Travel, Accommodation And Food: Tarunpreet Singh Sond

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