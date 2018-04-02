Indian President Ramnath Kovind will confer Padma award to 43 awardees on Monday at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The information was released by Ministry of Home Affairs. The first lot of 43 awardees of the Padma awards 2018 were honoured at a special function held on March 20 and second batch will be awarded today.

Ministry of Home Affairs

President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind to confer Padma award to 43 awardees today

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will confer the Padma awards to the second batch of 43 Padma awardees at an investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh hosted a dinner and addressed them at an interactive session yesterday. He said that the country was proud of all the Padma Awardees as they had a major contribution to the nation’s progress. Congratulating them, he said that their self-less service was locally recognized till now but with these awards, it received national recognition.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of External Affairs Smt. Sushma Swaraj said that every Padma Awardee worked hard in his or her field without any expectation of returns from the society. She appealed to media to highlight their achievements which were “Adbhut, Aviswasneeya aur Akalpaniya” (Extraordinary, unbelievable and unimaginable). She specially mentioned about the contribution of Awardees from the ASEAN countries.

Several award winners shared their work and experiences on the occasion.

MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju, Secretary to President of India Sanjay Kothari, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba will also present on the occasion.

The awards —Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri — are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year. These are given in different fields and disciplines such as art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry.

The first lot of 43 awardees of the Padma awards 2018 were honoured at a special function held on March 20.

For all the latest Press Release News, download NewsX App