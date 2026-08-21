Punjab Achieves Major Milestone with Three Successful Liver Transplants at PILBS Mohali Within a Week

Punjab has achieved another milestone in advanced healthcare with three successful liver transplant surgeries performed within a week at the Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (PILBS), Mohali, a government super-speciality institute. The achievement marks a major step towards ensuring advanced transplant services through the state’s government healthcare institutions.

Addressing the media at PILBS, Punjab Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research, and Higher Education Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “Performing three successful liver transplant surgeries in one week is a matter of immense pride for Punjab and reflects the commitment of the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to providing modern super-speciality healthcare to people through government institutions.”

The minister said the three recent transplant cases also involved emotional stories of family support and sacrifice. In one case, a wife donated part of her liver to her husband, in another, a mother donated to her daughter, while a son donated part of his liver to his father.

“These cases are not merely stories of medical success, but also stories of love, sacrifice and the strength of family bonds. Such selfless acts reflect the strength of family relationships and give new hope and life to patients suffering from serious liver diseases,” the minister said.

With these three latest surgeries, PILBS Mohali has now successfully performed a total of five liver transplants, marking a significant achievement for Punjab’s public healthcare system.

PILBS to Serve as Hub for Liver Transplant Services

The Health Minister announced that the Punjab government is working on a comprehensive model to expand liver transplant services across the state.

“We are working on a hub-and-spoke model for liver transplant services across Punjab. PILBS Mohali will function as the main hub, while government medical colleges will serve as spokes, ensuring that patient identification, screening, referrals and post-transplant care are available closer to patients’ homes,” he said.

He added that the state government is also working to strengthen organ transplantation and related infrastructure at its government medical institutions. All four government medical colleges are being developed as part of the organ transplant ecosystem so that patients can receive timely and specialised care closer to home.

Kidney Transplant Services to Begin Soon

Dr Balbir Singh also announced that kidney transplant services will soon be started in Mohali and Patiala, further expanding the availability of advanced transplant care within Punjab’s government healthcare system.

The minister also praised the professional commitment of the dedicated team led by PILBS Director Dr Virendra Singh and appreciated the concerted efforts that made the major surgeries successful.

“I congratulate PILBS Director Dr Virendra Singh and the entire team for their dedication, professionalism and coordinated efforts. These achievements demonstrate that Punjab’s government hospitals and institutions are continuously developing the expertise and infrastructure required to undertake complex medical procedures,” he said.

Services Being Expanded at PILBS

Highlighting the expansion of services at the institute, Dr Balbir Singh said that 239 FibroScan tests were conducted during August at nominal charges, while 139 indoor patients received treatment and care.

He said PILBS would further strengthen its capacity by adding 170 beds, enabling the institute to provide specialised liver and biliary care to a larger number of patients.

“We will continue to strengthen infrastructure, staff, equipment and specialised services at our government hospitals and institutions to provide quality healthcare to every section of society,” he said.

Dr Balbir Singh said the state government would continue to strengthen the public healthcare system and build specialised medical capabilities at government institutions. The key objective, he said, is to ensure that patients from Punjab do not have to depend on facilities outside the state and can access advanced medical services within Punjab itself.