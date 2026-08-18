Punjab Govt breaks transport mafia’s stranglehold, launches 15 premium airport buses to Delhi Airport: Harpal Singh Cheema

To overhaul and expand public transportation accessibility across rural regions, Punjab Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced on Monday that 100 world-class ‘PRTC JUNIOR’ buses will officially join the PRTC (PEPSU Road Transport Corporation) fleet by the middle of September this year. The announcement followed a comprehensive review meeting held with senior officials of the Punjab transport department to evaluate ongoing infrastructure upgrades and service expansions. The Minister revealed that these fully-built midi buses are being manufactured and delivered by Eicher.

During the high-level review session, Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema specifically directed the transport department to introduce innovative ideas aimed at further elevating the quality of public transport services. He emphasised the critical importance of simultaneously increasing revenue streams to ensure the long-term financial stability and operational strengthening of both PRTC and PUNBUS.

Underlining the state government’s push to revamp public transit, he announced that 1,279 new buses are being added to the state fleet. He said, “This will increase the number of government buses from 2,267 to 3,546, marking the largest addition in 20 years and taking Punjab closer to becoming the country’s top-performing state.”

The Transport Minister said the Bhagwant Mann Government is also strengthening connectivity for NRIs, international flyers, and regular commuters. He stated, “As part of this, we have rolled out 15 premium airport buses, including Volvo coaches from Jalandhar and Ludhiana to Delhi Airport. This has broken the stranglehold of the transport mafia and made travel easier for everyone.”



The review meeting saw the participation of senior officers from the transport department, including Secretary Transport Varun Roojam, Managing Director, PUNBUS, Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, PRTC, Manisha Rana, Additional Managing Director, PRTC, Navdeep Kumar, and General Manager, PRTC, Chandigarh, Amanvir Tiwana.