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Home > Press Release > Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

Punjab Police completes 200 days of ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’: 1,532 proclaimed offenders arrested and massive caches of weapons and narcotics seized.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Image: ANI)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Image: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 17:01 IST

Punjab Police’s flagship anti-gangster ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ has completed 200 days, emerging as one of the state’s most sustained and comprehensive crackdowns on organised crime. During the operation, police conducted 1,09,087 raids across Punjab, arrested 1,532 proclaimed offenders, initiated action against more than 58,000 criminals and their associates, recovered a massive cache of illegal weapons and narcotics, and dealt a significant blow to organised criminal networks.

Launched under the leadership of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Government, ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ is an intelligence-driven campaign designed to dismantle organised crime syndicates through targeted enforcement, interstate and international coordination, financial investigations, and technology-driven policing.

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On this momentous occasion, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the campaign has evolved into a multi-dimensional enforcement operation targeting not only gangsters but the entire ecosystem supporting organised crime. “The first 200 days of ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ have demonstrated the impact of sustained, intelligence-led policing. Our strategy goes beyond arrests to dismantling the ecosystem that enables organised crime by targeting associates, finances, logistics, communication channels and overseas linkages. Punjab Police remains committed to ensuring that there is no safe haven for gangsters operating within or outside the country,” he said.

During the 200-day operation, 1,532 proclaimed offenders (POs) were arrested, while action was initiated against 58,212 persons, including 853 gangsters and their associates and 57,359 wanted criminals. As part of preventive policing measures, 28,201 persons, including 577 gangsters and their associates and 27,624 wanted criminals, were detained, while 18,514 persons, including 1,529 gangsters and their associates and 16,985 wanted criminals, were verified and subsequently released. Overall, police action during the campaign covered 1,04,927 persons, comprising 2,959 gangsters and their associates and 1,01,968 wanted criminals.

Beyond arrests, the campaign has focused on reducing the operational capability of organised gangs by targeting their access to weapons, narcotics, finances and logistical infrastructure. The operation also substantially weakened the firepower of organised gangs, with Punjab Police recovering 990 illegal firearms, 242 sharp-edged weapons, 2,739 rounds of ammunition, 315 magazines, 2.5 kg of explosives and 15 hand grenades, significantly disrupting the operational capability of criminal networks.

Simultaneously, Punjab Police intensified its action against the organised crime-drug nexus by recovering 774.38 kg of heroin, 480.23 kg of opium, 7,266.26 kg of poppy husk and 26,91,455 intoxicant tablets. Police also seized drug money worth ₹1,73,41,965, cash amounting to ₹1,80,54,446 and 413.85 grams of gold, disrupting the financial channels that sustain organised crime and the narcotics trade.

Additional Director General of Police, Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Pramod Ban said the operation has increasingly focused on dismantling organised crime networks rather than merely arresting individual offenders “Organised crime today functions through financial networks, digital communication and handlers operating from foreign soil. Accordingly, our investigations combine field operations with financial tracking, digital intelligence and close coordination with Central agencies. This approach has enabled Punjab Police to crack extortion rackets, identify foreign-based handlers and pursue the deportation and extradition of wanted criminals. At the same time, the campaign has sent a strong message to the youth that the glamour associated with gangster culture is nothing but an illusion leading to crime and destruction,” he said.

The campaign has also been supported through regular coordination with neighbouring states and Central investigation and intelligence agencies, enabling seamless information sharing and joint operations against organised crime networks.

One of the defining achievements of the campaign was the successful deportation of fugitive gangster Bhuvnesh Chopra alias Ashish Chopra, son of Hira Lal, resident of #15, inside Delhi Gate, Ferozepur from Central Asia and gangster Jobanjit Singh alias Joban Billa from Jakarta, Indonesia. Executed by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in close coordination with OFTEC Punjab and Central agencies, the operation underscored Punjab Police’s growing capability to pursue wanted criminals beyond national borders and ensure they are brought back to face the law.

Besides targeting gangsters and their associates, the operation also resulted in the recovery and destruction of 64,402.77 litres / 34,840 bottles / 926 boxes of illicit liquor, seizure of 4,978 mobile handsets used in criminal activities, and impounding of 1,781 vehicles and 61 drones. Collectively, these actions have disrupted criminal infrastructure, weakened organised crime networks and reinforced Punjab Police’s sustained commitment to enhancing public safety across Punjab.

Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has also launched a dedicated tipline, 93946-93946, enabling citizens to anonymously share information about wanted criminals, gangsters and related criminal activities. The initiative allows the public to confidentially provide actionable intelligence without fear of exposure, helping the AGTF swiftly track down and apprehend gangsters and other criminals.

To further strengthen public participation, the AGTF has also introduced a reward policy offering cash incentives for credible information leading to action against wanted gangsters and criminals, while ensuring complete confidentiality of informants. The initiative is expected to significantly bolster intelligence-led operations against organised crime across Punjab.

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Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’
Tags: AGTF PunjabGangstran Te VaarPunjab organized crime crackdownPunjab Police 200 days reportPunjab Police anti-gangster operation

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Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

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Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

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Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’
Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’
Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’
Punjab Police Recovers 990 Illegal Firearms, 774 Kg Heroin And 15 Hand Grenades During 200-Day ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’

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