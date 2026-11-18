The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested wanted accused Surinder Singh alias Thikriwal after he was deported from the United States to India in connection with the Shambhu-Rajpura railway track blast case. Singh arrived at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday, where he was taken into custody by the NIA.

According to NIA, US authorities coordinated with the Indian government to facilitate his deportation. The agency had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him during the investigation. The case relates to a blast on the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) railway line between Shambhu and Rajpura railway stations in Punjab on April 27, 2026.

NIA alleges that the blast was carried out to further the terrorist activities of the Khalistan Zindabad Force and disturb communal harmony and destabilise law and order in Punjab.

During the probe, NIA allegedly found that Singh had reportedly posted a video on his Facebook account after the blast and expressed support for the attack. The video also reportedly supported deceased accused Jagup Singh, who died while carrying out the blast.

The NIA further alleged that Surinder Singh described the banned terrorist organisation KZF as a ‘Qaumi organisation’ and referred to designated terrorist Ranjit Singh alias Nita as the “General of the community”.

Singh is also facing several criminal cases registered in different districts of Punjab, the agency said. With his arrest, the total number of accused arrested in the Shambhu-Rajpura railway track blast case has reached eight.