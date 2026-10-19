Punjab’s ‘Chitte Chhole’ And ‘Rajmah’ Go Global, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann Launches SOHNA Products at SIAL Paris 2026

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has launched two new products under MARKFED (Punjab State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited)’s flagship SOHNA brand, ‘Chickpeas in Brine’ (Chitte Chhole) and ‘Red Kidney Beans in Brine’ (Rajmah), at SIAL (Salon International de l’Alimentation) Paris 2026, one of the world’s leading international food and beverage exhibitions, as part of the Punjab Government’s efforts to expand the State’s global agri-food footprint, and strengthen exports.

Leading a high-level delegation to Paris, the Chief Minister visited the India Pavilion and inaugurated the MARKFED exhibition stall, showcasing Punjab’s agricultural heritage, food processing capabilities and potential to emerge as a globally recognised supplier of quality, value-added food products.

Taking to X, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated: “It is a matter of great pride for the farmers and cooperative institutions of Punjab. Today, inaugurated the MARKFED stall at the ongoing international food exhibition ‘SIAL Paris’ and launched two new products under our ‘SOHNA’ brand. Now, people sitting all over the world will be able to enjoy the taste of Punjab’s canned ‘Chickpeas in Brine’ (Chitte Chhole) and ‘Red Kidney Beans in Brine’ (Rajmah). Our main objective is to take Punjab’s pure and high-quality products to international markets, so that our farmers’ income can increase and Punjabi products can establish their identity worldwide. Inquilab Zindabad.”

The launch of the two new products marks an expansion of MARKFED’s ready-to-use canned food portfolio, catering to international demand for convenient food products while creating opportunities to take Punjab’s agricultural produce to new markets. The products, comprising chickpeas and red kidney beans preserved in brine, complement MARKFED’s existing range of Punjabi ready-to-eat dishes and processed food products under the SOHNA brand. The initiative reflects the State Government’s focus on moving beyond conventional agricultural production towards processing, value addition, modern packaging, branding and export-oriented manufacturing.

During his visit, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann highlighted the role of MARKFED, Milkfed, which markets its products under the Verka brand, and Punjab Agro in strengthening the State’s agricultural economy. Their products are being showcased collectively under the Punjab Mart umbrella at SIAL Paris 2026, bringing together two of Punjab’s apex cooperative federations and a State Government undertaking on a common international platform. The initiative highlights the State’s efforts to improve market access for agricultural produce, promote crop diversification, strengthen food processing and create greater value for farmers.

Addressing the gathering at the MARKFED stall, the Chief Minister said, “Punjab has always been the food basket of India, and our vision is to make it a globally recognised hub for quality food products, value-added agriculture and modern manufacturing. Our farmers, entrepreneurs and industries have tremendous potential to compete in international markets. Through initiatives like SIAL Paris, we are opening new doors for Punjab’s products, creating global business linkages and bringing international opportunities closer to our people.”

The Chief Minister said, “Punjab has always been the food basket of India, and our vision is to take the State’s agricultural produce and traditional food products to consumers across the world. By promoting value addition, modern food processing, quality packaging and stronger global market linkages, we aim to create greater opportunities for our farmers, cooperatives, entrepreneurs and exporters. Our participation in SIAL Paris reflects our commitment to showcasing Punjab’s rich agricultural heritage, expanding the reach of our homegrown brands and ensuring that the taste and quality of Punjab reach households across the globe.”