LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi California Afghanistan news bill gates Harshit Rana donald trump Bihar Elections Adelaide ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 23, 2025 15:15:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 23: The Goa Guardians scripted a stunning comeback to edge past the Delhi Toofans 14–16, 11–15, 15–11, 16–13, 15–11 in the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, on Sunday. Prince was named the Player of the Match as the Guardians climbed up to fourth on the table with 10 points.

After the thrilling win, Owner  Raju Chekuri said, “Goa Guardians is a great, resilient team. After going down two sets, winning three sets continuously shows their team’s bonding and strength.”

The opening set turned out to be a thriller, with both sides exchanging points relentlessly. Jesus Chourio and Muhammed Jasim struck early for the Toofans, while Dushyant Singh’s super serve briefly put the Guardians in front. Jeffrey Menzel tried to close the set for Goa, but the Toofans’ power pair of Anu James and Chourio stepped up when it mattered most to take the first set 16–14.

The Toofans carried their momentum into the second set, with Carlos Berrios dominating from the outside. Despite Menzel’s sharp net play keeping the Guardians competitive, setter Saqlain Tariq’s precise assists to Chourio and Berrios guided the Toofans to a confident 15–11 win, putting them two sets ahead.

Goa roared back in the third, fuelled by Nathaniel’s attacking intent and Chirag Yadav’s service pressure. Prince marshalled the defence with a superb block as the Guardians finally rediscovered their rhythm to pull one back 15–11.

The fourth set saw Chourio and Berrios threaten to seal the match early for the Toofans, but Menzel’s blistering spikes and Prince’s control at the net sparked a brilliant fightback. Prince capped the effort with a thunderous super serve, clinching the set 16–13 to push the match into a decider.

In the tense fifth set, both teams traded points in quick succession before Goa’s Aravindan executed a clever setter dump, while Prince continued his dominance at the net. Anu James battled hard for the Toofans, but Chirag Yadav’s emphatic super point spike sealed a memorable 3–2 victory for the Guardians.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 30): Kochi Blue Spikers win Kerala derby, pick 3–1 win over Calicut Heroes

Shashi Tharoor’s Post On Team India Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Amused, Here’s What He Said

IND W Vs NZ W Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India Women Vs New Zealand Women ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 free live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Match FREE LIVE Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Online

Rybakina downs Fernandez at Pan Pacific Open to set up Mboko clash

LATEST NEWS

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

CEO OF SPAIN'S BANKINTER: STICKS TO GOAL OF ABOVE 1 BLN EUROS IN NET PROFIT IN 2025

‘Double The Blessings’: Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Announce Second Pregnancy Amid Grand Family Festivities

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Others Approach Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail

Viral Video: Three Dead After Indian-Origin Trucker High On Drugs Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles In US, See Dashcam Footage

Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Top 5 Actresses Who Make More Money Than Their Husbands

STMicro names new Italian board members, defusing tension with Rome

Pakistani Taliban Dares Army Chief Asim Munir After Killing 22 Soldiers In Kurram Ambush, ‘If You’re A Man, Come Fight Us’

Deadly Reel: Teen Dies After Being Run Over By Train While Filming Reel On Railway Track In Odisha

CHINA PLENUM COMMUNIQUE: TO GREATLY REVITALISE CONSUMPTION – XINHUA

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans
PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans
PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans
PVL 2025, Season 4, Match 29: Goa Guardians Script Stunning 3–2 Turnaround To Edge Delhi Toofans

QUICK LINKS