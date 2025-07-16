Rahul Mishra To Open, JJ Valaya To Close India Couture Week 2025 In Delhi

LIVE TV
India Couture Week 2025, hosted by FDCI, will open on July 23 in Delhi with designer Rahul Mishra's showcase and close with JJ Valaya’s 33rd anniversary presentation. The event celebrates India's finest couture talent through immersive storytelling, craftsmanship, and creativity.

India Couture Week 2025 begins July 23 in Delhi, with Rahul Mishra opening and JJ Valaya closing the event.
India Couture Week 2025 begins July 23 in Delhi, with Rahul Mishra opening and JJ Valaya closing the event.

Published By: Lavanya R
Edited By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 00:13:44 IST

India Couture Week 2025, an initiative of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), will open with a spectacular presentation by internationally acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra and JJ Valaya has been announced as the closing couturier of its 18th edition. 

Known for his intricate craftsmanship and deeply artistic narratives, Rahul Mishra will set the tone for the 18th edition with a showcase that reflects his signature design language where emotion, elegance, and exceptional handwork come together on the runway. His shows are renowned for their immersive storytelling and global appeal, and this opening showcase promises to be no exception.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, shared his thoughts on the announcement: “Rahul Mishra is a true global ambassador of Indian couture, and it gives me immense pleasure to have him open Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His thoughtful design language continues to push boundaries while staying rooted in craft. I am proud of his successful journey and look forward to his show.” He added, “JJ Valaya has been a visionary in the world of Indian couture, and we are honoured to have him close Hyundai India Couture Week 2025. His deep-rooted legacy, exquisite detailing, and timeless designs make him the perfect designer to conclude this landmark edition. His closing showcase will undoubtedly be a fitting crescendo to a week celebrating India’s finest craftsmanship and creative brilliance.”

Speaking about the upcoming showcase, Rahul Mishra said: “Every time we showcase in India, it fills us with immense pride to present our work on home soil, where the roots of our craft run deepest. Opening Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 with FDCI is an honour, and this collection feels especially personal. It explores the idea of love not just as a feeling, but as a transformation and a journey of becoming. Through every ensemble, we attempt to express that quiet surrender, where craft, emotion, and soul dissolve into one.”

Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 will feature the finest names in Indian fashion, reaffirming its legacy as the country’s most awaited couture platform. The event

JJ Valaya meanwhile reacted by saying: “As we celebrate 33 years of JJ VALAYA, we could think of no better way to mark this
milestone than by presenting the closing show of the 2025 edition of Hyundai India Couture Week. We thank Hyundai and FDCI for this opportunity, which promises to be

India Couture Week will be held in Delhi from 23rd to 30th July.

ALSO READ: How Much Is Kriti Sanon Getting Paid For Don 3? Actress Locked For Ranveer Singh Movie After Replacing New Mum Kiara Advani

