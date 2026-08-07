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Home > Press Release > Rare Manuscripts And Texts To Be Digitised; Open Access Library And MOOCs To Ensure Global Accessibility

Rare Manuscripts And Texts To Be Digitised; Open Access Library And MOOCs To Ensure Global Accessibility

CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)
CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-07 13:26 IST

The Yogi Government is set to take a significant step towards establishing the Indian knowledge tradition in the mainstream of higher education in the state. In line with the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), the State Government has issued a detailed policy and guidelines for establishing “Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Samvardhan Shodhpeeth” in universities as well as government and government-aided colleges. The objective of this initiative is to integrate India’s ancient knowledge tradition, philosophy, science, culture, and intellectual heritage with the modern education system. 

The Government seeks to ensure that the new generation is not confined to modern education alone but also understands Indian knowledge systems, philosophy, and cultural values, and undertakes research on them to establish a new global identity. 

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Through these Shodhpeeths, the thoughts of India’s great sages, scholars, scientists, philosophers, and social reformers will be studied, researched, and disseminated extensively. This will enable Uttar Pradesh to emerge as a leading centre for the preservation, promotion, and global dissemination of the Indian knowledge tradition.

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that clear eligibility criteria have been prescribed for the establishment of the Shodhpeeths. Only those universities and colleges that have completed at least 50 years since their establishment will be eligible to apply. 

In addition, the institution must have a current student strength of more than 5,000 and must be recognized under Sections 2(f) and 12(B) of the UGC Act, 1956. The Yogi Government will provide each selected Shodhpeeth with a one-time grant of Rs 2 crore for a period of five years. This amount will be kept as a Fixed Deposit (FD), and the interest earned from it will be utilized for the regular functioning of the Shodhpeeth, research activities, and other academic programmes. 

To further strengthen the Shodhpeeths, resources may also be mobilized through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), donations, and other statutory sources. Upon completion of the five-year period, the work of the Shodhpeeths will be reviewed, following which a decision on their further expansion will be taken.

Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that the Shodhpeeths will promote serious and high-quality research on the Vedas, Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Jain and Buddhist philosophy, Ayurveda, Yoga, Indian mathematics, astronomy, architecture, agricultural science, environmental conservation, and other Indian knowledge traditions. Through these Shodhpeeths, PhD, post-doctoral, undergraduate, and postgraduate research scholars will be provided with research grants and academic support. Under the scheme, research books, translations, and critical editions will be published in accordance with international standards with ISBN and DOI. 

At the same time, rare manuscripts, ancient texts, and research material will be digitized to ensure their permanent preservation. Research findings will be made accessible to students and researchers across India and the world through an Open Access Digital Library and MOOCs platforms. The Shodhpeeths will also regularly organize national and international seminars, workshops, lecture series, and academic conferences. In addition, diploma and certificate courses related to the Indian knowledge tradition will be introduced to provide students with in-depth knowledge of the subject.

For the successful implementation of the scheme, a management committee will be constituted in every institution under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor or Principal. The committee will include subject experts, the finance officer, and external experts. For the functioning of the Shodhpeeth, appointments will be made for the positions of Director/Chair Professor, research assistants, research fellows, and digital and IT experts. For the selection of the Shodhpeeths, a five-member committee constituted under the chairmanship of the Director, Higher Education, Prayagraj, will examine all proposals and submit its recommendations to the Government. Budget allocation will be made only after approval. If any institution misuses the funds or fails to comply with the prescribed guidelines, the Government will have the authority to recover the entire grant amount. 

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay stated that this ambitious initiative of the Yogi Government will play a significant role in establishing Uttar Pradesh as a global centre of Indian knowledge systems. 

He noted, “This initiative will foster a sense of pride in their cultural roots, Indian philosophy, and the Indian knowledge tradition among the youth, while also strengthening their self-confidence and inspiring a new spirit of research. At the same time, Indian thought and knowledge systems will gain a new identity at the international level.”

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Rare Manuscripts And Texts To Be Digitised; Open Access Library And MOOCs To Ensure Global Accessibility

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Rare Manuscripts And Texts To Be Digitised; Open Access Library And MOOCs To Ensure Global Accessibility

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